Oregon Football Schedule Update Sets Up Potential Trap Game

On Friday, the Oregon Ducks Football program announced the date change of two games during their 2026 season, and the change might've set up a potential trap game.

First off, the originally scheduled cap-off of non-conference play at Autzen Stadium against Portland State was moved to Friday, Sept. 18. Later in the season, the Ducks' trip to East Lansing, Michigan to face the Michigan State Spartans also became a Friday night lights match-up with a new date of Friday, Nov. 20.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential Trap Game for Oregon

Though the Portland State game day change does put less time to prepare between Oregon's trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State before returning to Autzen for their second home game of the season, there's more to benefit from in this change because the Ducks then have more time before traveling to Los Angeles, California to take on the USC Trojans on Sept. 26.

However, when looking to the later half of the Ducks' season is when the problem of scheduling could factor in when facing the Trojans.

Prior to the Nov. 20 kick off date against Michigan State, the Ducks have a two-game gauntlet of facing the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road for the first time since 2021 on Nov. 7. The very next week, Oregon returns to Eugene to face the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14. Then, they take on the Spartans on the rode with a day less of preparation.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Lead Up

When looking at "Way too Early" rankings for the 2026 season, Ohio State comes in as the No. 1 team in the nation. With Oregon making it within the top five on each of most projections, expect this match-up to be the top game of Oregon's season.

Looking again for Michigan, the Wolverines continue to see themselves outside of the top 10 but inside the top 20 due to the litany of headlines and upheaval surrounding the program matched with a solidly developed defense and the return of starting quarterback Bryce Underwood leading an offense that still needs some refining after their low-scoring 7-6 spring game.

Michigan State's Zion Gist runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartan Angle

Then, there's Michigan State. The Spartans are facing the same struggles their in-state rivals face with a complete coaching overhaul after coach Pat Fitzgerald stepped in for outgoing coach Jonathan Smith. Coming off a 4-8 2025-2026 season, the Spartans have quite a bit cut out for them against the Ducks.

Prior to their 2026 Oregon match-up, the Spartans take on Michigan at "The Big House" in their annual rivalry game, then the Washington Huskies visit Spartan Stadium the very next week. Not only does Oregon have two Big Ten games against tough competitors prior to their match-up in East Lansing, so do the Spartans.

If the past is anything to count on, the last contest between Oregon and Michigan State ended in a 31-10 win for the Ducks. Thee last time the Spartans hosted the Ducks, they won 31-28 in a clash of top-10 ranked teams.

Yes, Michigan State faces a similar struggle before welcoming in the Ducks. However, the Ducks also have preparation for their final regular-season game right after against Washington at home. Scheduling intricacies may lead to a trap game, and the Ducks' facing so many tough opponents leading to their face-off against the Spartans could spell an unexpected problem.

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