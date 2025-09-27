What ESPN’s College GameDay Picks Mean For Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State
The crew of ESPN’s College GameDay pulled up to Happy Valley in all-white suits in honor of the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions’ White Out game against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. By the time the three-hour show came to a conclusion, the picks were in for the first Penn State White Out between two top-six teams.
In front of a sea of Nittany Lions fans, the crew was almost unanimous in their picks.
GameDay Crew’s Picks For White Out Game
- Desmond Howard: Oregon
- Pat McAfee: Penn State
- Nick Saban: Penn State
- LaVar Arrington: Penn State
- Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State
Oregon is already the road team in the White Out with odds stacked against them. Viewed as underdogs by the College GameDay crew, a win for the Ducks would make a statement. Would it be enough for Oregon to take the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll away from the Ohio State Buckeyes?
As for Penn State, the pressure is on if the Nittany Lions are expected to win and take care of business at home on Saturday. A win over Oregon could move Penn State up in the polls, but the Nittany Lions are already No. 3. An upset loss, on the other hand, would most likely drop the Nittany outside of the top 10.
What They Said About Their Picks
Howard was the only member of the crew to pick the Ducks, to the dismay of the home fans.
“The Oregon Ducks are in Happy Valley, and that means clear and present danger for the Nittany Lions,” Howard said before showing off his Oregon gloves. “Quack Quack.”
“Sadiq the freak, the tight end from Oregon, has jumped over your a** and everybody in Penn State in the biggest moments,” McAfee said after Arrington picked his alma mater. “Dante Moore spins that thing beautifully.”
“I’m from Pittsburgh, this is a state of football,” McAfee said later and went on to lead “We Are Penn State” chants.
The Crew Hypes Up Oregon
At the beginning of the show, the crew answered questions during their “Grab Bag” segment and they had plenty to say about the Ducks.
Howard was asked right off the bat who the best team in the Big Ten is.
“The most impressive team, I’d say, was Indiana last week,” Howard said. “But I think the best team is gonna play in this stadium tonight, and they ain’t wearing blue baby.”
A question about who will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy followed, with Herbstreit answering.
"This is bad after your comment, I apologize,” Herbstreit said before pointing to Moore on the list. “I'm going this guy. I like this guy.”
In the final half an hour of the show, the crew circled back to the Oregon Ducks versus Penn State matchup. They gave their keys to the game and players who may be critical factors in the outcome.
“I saw Oregon and Penn State play in Indianapolis, Indiana, and I watched this (Kenyon) Sadiq fella jump over a Penn State Nittany Lion,” McAfee said. “It was about 10 yards in front of me where I was sitting, and I thought to myself, ‘Wow. Is that the most athletic dude walking this planet Earth?’”
McAfee went on to mention wide receiver Dakorien Moore and the Ducks’ running back depth as their biggest strengths heading into the game.
“I think Oregon has enough weapons to silence this White Out tonight if they want to,” McAfee said.
Saban agreed with McAfee but said that the Oregon offensive line will need to play up to the moment to allow quarterback Dante Moore to have his best game.
Oregon is 10-0 in Big Ten games since joining the conference in 2024. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship last season, but the two sides play this time at Beaver Stadium in front of the Penn State faithful.