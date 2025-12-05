Pat McAfee Shares Big Music News After Oregon Ducks Trip

The Oregon Ducks achieved a rare feat during the 2025 season when ESPN’s College GameDay came to Eugene on two separate occasions. The show’s stars haven’t shied away from calling Oregon one of their favorite site visits over the years.

ESPN personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee announced that he’s releasing his first song on Thursday night – and it’s influenced by his visit to Eugene when the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers.

Eugene Freestyle Inspires Album

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee broadcasts live from the sidelines of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McAfee said on the Wednesday Pat McAfee Show that his first song, “Dookie,” will drop on Spotify at midnight.

The ESPN personality started freestyling during his open in Eugene on Oct. 11. He later turned it into a song which led to the creation of his first album.

“There’s about to be a crazy addition to, I think, my life here over the next couple of weeks, months or whatever,” McAfee said. “And this has been a lot of fun. This has been a journey into music, which I’ve obviously always been a huge fan.”

It's 6 AM in Eugene, Oregon and Pat McAfee has had his coffee this morning. pic.twitter.com/OKhvLxvnk3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

"All of the sudden, we’re recording some songs. Then all of the sudden, ‘Dookie’ is ready. Then all of the sudden, we’re gonna put it out on all platforms," McAfee said. "Then how about all the other songs we got? Let’s do those too.”

McAfee revealed that he’s met with people across the music industry, such as Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll, to turn his lyrics into songs. McAfee has brought the energy to Eugene for the early 6 a.m. local start to ESPN’s College GameDay.

BREAKING NEWS: Thursday at midnight I will be releasing my first song "Dookie"



The journey into music has been a lot of fun and I've been writing for a long time #PMSLive https://t.co/gXvUogdq23 pic.twitter.com/1Dwu8zdWDg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2025

“It’s always special to come out here do GameDay. It’s my third one, I think, out here. The morning start,” McAfee said ahead of the game versus Indiana earlier in the season. “The fans, Pacific Northwest fans I think in general are a little bit more 'hooliganly' like soccer fans, but they show up in a big way. It’s special out here.”

“It always blows me away when we go on the West Coast and we get these huge crowds for College GameDay,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit added.

MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said at his Signing Day Press Conference

MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Latest Recruiting Pitch to Five-Star Wide Receiver Chris Henry

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Unique Recruitment of 5-Star Gatlin Bair

Pat McAfee’s Top Moments in Eugene

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and host Pat McAfee strip off their shirts to rally the crowd during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN College GameDay set up shop in Eugene twice in 2025, which was only the second time in school history that Oregon hosted the show multiple times in one season.

During McAfee’s first appearance in front of the Ducks’ fanbase this season, he went viral for his moment with coach Dan Lanning. McAfee going shirtless on the show as a way to hype up crowds isn’t uncommon, but Lanning joined in on the party, making headlines.

Host Pat McAfee dances on his chair to “Shout” during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McAfee made a big entrance when he returned in November for the Ducks’ matchup against the USC Trojans. He rode in on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the Duck mascot. He took his helmet off once he got to the stage, revealing that he was the driver the entire time. McAfee took off his Oregon jacket – and shirt – and led the Ducks fanbase into a rendition of “Shout.”