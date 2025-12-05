Pat McAfee Shares Big Music News After Oregon Ducks Trip
The Oregon Ducks achieved a rare feat during the 2025 season when ESPN’s College GameDay came to Eugene on two separate occasions. The show’s stars haven’t shied away from calling Oregon one of their favorite site visits over the years.
ESPN personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee announced that he’s releasing his first song on Thursday night – and it’s influenced by his visit to Eugene when the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers.
Eugene Freestyle Inspires Album
McAfee said on the Wednesday Pat McAfee Show that his first song, “Dookie,” will drop on Spotify at midnight.
The ESPN personality started freestyling during his open in Eugene on Oct. 11. He later turned it into a song which led to the creation of his first album.
“There’s about to be a crazy addition to, I think, my life here over the next couple of weeks, months or whatever,” McAfee said. “And this has been a lot of fun. This has been a journey into music, which I’ve obviously always been a huge fan.”
"All of the sudden, we’re recording some songs. Then all of the sudden, ‘Dookie’ is ready. Then all of the sudden, we’re gonna put it out on all platforms," McAfee said. "Then how about all the other songs we got? Let’s do those too.”
McAfee revealed that he’s met with people across the music industry, such as Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll, to turn his lyrics into songs. McAfee has brought the energy to Eugene for the early 6 a.m. local start to ESPN’s College GameDay.
“It’s always special to come out here do GameDay. It’s my third one, I think, out here. The morning start,” McAfee said ahead of the game versus Indiana earlier in the season. “The fans, Pacific Northwest fans I think in general are a little bit more 'hooliganly' like soccer fans, but they show up in a big way. It’s special out here.”
“It always blows me away when we go on the West Coast and we get these huge crowds for College GameDay,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit added.
Pat McAfee’s Top Moments in Eugene
ESPN College GameDay set up shop in Eugene twice in 2025, which was only the second time in school history that Oregon hosted the show multiple times in one season.
During McAfee’s first appearance in front of the Ducks’ fanbase this season, he went viral for his moment with coach Dan Lanning. McAfee going shirtless on the show as a way to hype up crowds isn’t uncommon, but Lanning joined in on the party, making headlines.
McAfee made a big entrance when he returned in November for the Ducks’ matchup against the USC Trojans. He rode in on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the Duck mascot. He took his helmet off once he got to the stage, revealing that he was the driver the entire time. McAfee took off his Oregon jacket – and shirt – and led the Ducks fanbase into a rendition of “Shout.”
