What Nick Saban Said About Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq on ESPN's College GameDay
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks touched down in Happy Valley, the fans are gearing up, and the ESPN College GameDay crew is greeting early risers with their hot takes for the Ducks' White Out game against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, the first home meeting for these teams since 1964.
Along with film analysis and the usual Pat McAfee antics, the College GameDay crew aired a story about Oregon's star tight end Kenyon Sadiq, his roots in Idaho, and his familial motivations that propel his journey as a potential 2026 NFL Draft first round pick.
After the story wrapped, the white-wearing College GameDay analysts broke down just why Sadiq is so essential for the Ducks' high-powered offense. Legendary coach Nick Saban called Sadiq a "tremendous" talent.
What Nick Saban Said About Kenyon Sadiq
"I think tight end is one of the most - creates a mismatch that most other positions don't create," said co-host and former Alabama coach Nick Saban.
"If you think of the old days, the tight end used to be a guy that put his hand in the dirt, by the tackle, and that's what he played. Now he does that, now he's off the ball moving around playing like a fullback and then half the time he's a wide receiver. So, Kenyon Sadiq can do all those things really well and he can run after the catch. So he is a tremendous weapon for Oregon's offense," Saban continued.
The former Alabama coach was not the only one on the popular show to sing the praises of the Ducks tight end.
Kirk Herbstreit Talks Personnel
"I think a common thing right now in the game is a lot of more twelve personnel. A lot of tight ends being used, taking advantage of their skillset and Oregon is obviously one of those offenses,"
College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit said.
"If their going to be able to come into this environment, the tight end is not only going to have to help but it's really going to come down to the offensive line and the quarterback play of Dante Moore," Herbstreit added.
Breaking Down the Film
Herbstreit then turned to Oregon's 69-3 takedown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Sadiq only got 40 yards off two targets in the passing game and three yards off one touch in the ground game, but the junior had some great looks getting him into receiving space while also doubling as a blocker, the type of versatility needed on the field against the Nittany Lions.
"Let's talk about [Oregon offensive coordinator] Will Stein - does a creative job of trying to find ways to get the ball to skill players. Looks like a boot roll and everything to the right. Sadiq out slowly, a slow delay there, and look at all that space. They want to get their athletes some space. He's 255 pounds, 10 percent body fat, 41-inch vertical. They look to give him the football," Herbstreit said.
The Rest of the GameDay Crew
"I realized he was a huge weapon and a concern for Penn State," said co-host Desmond Howard. "Because right after the bye, when James Franklin conducted his press conference, when he talked about the offense - first he said what they did during the bye week and everything - but then he said let me address Oregon. And when he talked about Oregon's offense he didn't start with Dante Moore, the quarterback. He started with Kenyon Sadiq. He said 'the tight end is what makes them go.' He called him a matchup problem in the passing game, and extremely physical in the running game."
"They've got five running backs they use. They have true freshman Dakorien Moore, but everything goes through Kenyon Sadiq," McAfee said. "He's an absolute freak and I read this same article that Kirk did from Bruce Feldman about these athletic freaks around the entire college football landscape and he's at the top."
The Oregon Ducks take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beavers Stadium at 4:30p.m. PT.