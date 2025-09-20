ESPN's College GameDay Reveals Week 5 Location
With the No. 6 Oregon Ducks beating Oregon State on Saturday, the undefeated clash with No. 2 Penn State and rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is set.
The highly anticipated matchup is getting the attention it deserves as ESPN's College GameDay announced that the popular show will be at Penn State for the Nittany Lions' week 5 matchup with the Ducks.
With No. 5 Georgia and No. 14 Alabama squaring off in ??, some thought College GameDay would choose the SEC matchup over Oregon and Penn State. However, the Ducks and the Nittany Lions will have the spotlight in week 5.
Penn State White Out
On May 29, Penn State announced that the Oregon game will be the annual White Out. With kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. local time), the environment is expected to live up to its reputation as one of the loudest in college football. Will Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and the Oregon offense be able to weather the storm?
In week 4, Penn State had a bye week while Oregon hosted in-state rival in Autzen Stadium. The Nittany Lions offense is spearheaded by quarterback Drew Allar and running back tandem Kaytron Allen and Nicolas Singleton. After struggling to defend the run in back-to-back weeks, will the Ducks defense be able to slow down Penn State?
College GameDay Talks Oregon Before Week 4
College GameDay was in Miami, Florida, for the matchup between the Florida Gators and No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, but Oregon came up as one of the more intriguing undefeated teams in the country.
The Ducks have wins over Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Oregon State, giving Oregon one of the weaker résumés when compared to teams like No. 1 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida State. As a result, GameDay highlighted the Ducks as one of the top untested teams in the country.
"I will have to go with the Oregon Ducks. I think their quarterback, Dante Moore's playing a very high level right now completing 78 percent of his passes, seven touchdown passes, and only one interception," said Howard. "He's spreading the ball around. He's playing very efficiently. Now I think their defense is one of the best defenses, too, in the conference."
"Now, obviously they're gonna have to play Penn State next week. Penn State is gonna be coming off a bye, that's gonna be a big matchup. But shout out to Oregon, shout out the Phil Knight, they're gonna honor him today, too," Howard continued.
Betting Odds
- Spread: Penn State -3.5
- Moneyline: Oregon +132
- Points total: 53.5
(odds courtesey of FanDuel)
FanDuel currently gives Penn State +250 odds to win the Big Ten Championship with Oregon close behind at +250. Ohio State is the favorite to win the conference title with odds of +200.
Betting odds for the national championship look similar, as Ohio State is the overall favorite (+550), followed by Penn State (+650) and Oregon (+650).
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.