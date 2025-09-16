Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black vs. OSU and coach Trent Bray, who faces growing scrutiny, with some calling for him to be fired.

Bri Amaranthus

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20. What color do Oregon fans wear?

The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black vs. OSU and coach Trent Bray, who faces growing scrutiny, with some calling for him to be fired.

The Ducks enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup at 3-0, but the real test may be their ability to stay locked in. With No. 2 Penn State looming on the schedule, Oregon can’t afford to overlook an Oregon State squad playing with nothing to lose.

OREGON DUCKS UNIFORMS

Oregon's uniforms on Saturday will also be mostly black, as the rivalry uniform combination honors Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The Ducks' "Shoe Duck" uniforms nearly broke the internet with the intricate details featuring a new matte marble helmet, anthricite jerseys and pants with gold highlights, and gold cleats.

The uniforms were designed over the past two years and were presented as a surprise for Knight, who has gifted an estimated $1 billion to the University of Oregon.

The helmet is one of the most unique of all time. On one side, is the classic Duck wing of previous Oregon helmets, and on the other side the wing of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory. 

Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts

  • A victory over OSU would extend Oregon's nonconference home winning streak to 37 games, the longest active streak in the nation.
  • The Ducks haven't allowed a sack through three games and leads the nation in fewest sacks allowed since 2022 (31).
  • Discipline on full display. Oregon committed zero penalties in last Saturday's win at Northwestern, the Ducks' first game with zero penalties since at least 1996.
  • Oregon and Oregon State have played 128 times and Oregon has won the last eight games in Eugene.
  • Taking care of business. A win would be the Ducks' 34th in a row against unranked opponents.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black inside of Autzen Stadium vs. Oregon State. The Ducks’ fan base have made their presence felt in Eugene, as Autzen continues to build its reputation as one of college football’s elite home-field advantages — a true “house of doom” for visiting teams... Even ones that are coming from 45 miles away in Corvallis.

Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season. 

September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black

September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green

October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow

October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and Oregon State (0-3) kick off at 12 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and Oregon State is unranked

ODDS: The Ducks are a massive 35.5-point favorite against Oregon Stateon FanDuel. The over/under is 55.5.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE Oregon starting running back Noah Whittington was listed as "questionable" for the Northwestern game with an undisclosed injury.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning says that Noah Whittington's status is to be determined.

"We will see. If he's ready, we'll have him out there (against Oregon State)," Lanning said Monday. "Ultimately I think we have a good back unit. That is something we've said is a strength. This is why we prepare the way we prepare, because there are a lot of guys that can be used. We've got a lot of guys that can play winning football. That is certainly a position that's shown up."

