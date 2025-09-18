Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer
One of the most important offseason pickups the Oregon Ducks made was acquiring offensive tackle Isaiah World. A Nevada transfer, World's presence has helped solidify the Ducks' offensive line and provided quarterback Dante Moore with some elite blindside protection.
The top offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, World has elevated the Ducks' offensive line room to be among the best in the country after losing key starters to graduation and the NFL Draft during the offseason.
World Quickly Meshing With Unit
World said during a media availability session this week that one reason for his early success has been because of the help and inspiration center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and guard Emmanuel Pregnon have given him.
"Communication is a big part of our game. Poncho and (Pregnon) do a good job. They have some good mindsets. I think they have one of the top mindsets in the o-line room as far as how they treat the game and their intensity to each day in practice or each drill. They just bring it. And that helps me to be able to work on my craft, just look at them work," World said.
Despite being the youngest player among the Ducks' starting unit, Laloulu is one of the best centers in the country. He started in all 14 games last season and entered this year as one of the best returning centers.
Pregnon came to Oregon via transfer portal, similarly to World. The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Pregnon lines up next to World and Laloulu at left guard. The USC transfer has been a indispensable member of the offense since his arrivial.
Terry Teaching Technique
World praised how hands-on offensive line coach A'lique Terry is during game prep for each week. He said that Terry gets them prepared for anything and everything on a weekly basis.
"He definitely helps with a lot of our technique stuff and the ins and outs of each technique. Whateever week we're on, he puts an emphasis on the technique we do. He keeps us prepared for anything we might face and for any situation we might face," World said.
Terry came back to Oregon for a second stint in 2023, when Lanning hired him following Adrian Klemm's depature as the offensive line coach. Since then, he's helped develop the Ducks' offensive line room into one of the best in the Big Ten.
Offensive Line Finding Success
World and the Ducks' offensive line have been putting in the work to open both the run and pass game.
As a team, the Ducks have ran for 741 yards on 106 carries for 13 touchdowns through three games. That's good enough for an average of 247 yards per game and seven yards per rush attempt. Through the air, Oregon has thrown for 769 yards and seven passing touchdowns.
Regardless of how the Ducks' offense wants to attack their opponent, Oregon's offensive line will get the job done.