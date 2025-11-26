Oregon Earns Record-Setting ESPN College GameDay Viewership Numbers
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks took down the No. 17 USC Trojans and are one step closer to a College Football Playoff appearance. It was a big game for the Ducks, as a loss could have knocked them out of the top 12, but Oregon won on all cylinders, moving up in the rankings.
It was a highly anticipated matchup with high stakes between two rivals. With the excitement surrounding the game, ESPN’s College GameDay was in Eugene for the second time. The ratings of the show demonstrate that it was a crucial game for the Oregon Ducks.
ESPN’s College GameDay’s Vierwship Ratings In Oregon
The Ducks have etched themselves in the ESPN College GameDay history books.
In the week 13 trip to Oregon, ESPN’s College GameDay reached its fourth most-watched episode in the regular season ever, per ESPN PR. Throughout the three-hour duration, the show earned 2.7 million viewers.
The 2.7 million viewers are up over 9 percent year over year - from week 13 last season, when the show was at Ohio State vs. Indiana. College GameDay in Oregon’s ratings were a big success in several areas.
- In the final hour, the show reached 3.5 million viewers, which beat its competition by 167 percent.
- Full show peak reached 3.8 million views
- Through streaming on The Pat McAfee Show, College GameDay reached 1.4 million viewers
The Oregon Ducks have been featured on ESPN’s College GameDay three times this year, and have gone 2-1 during the matchups. The first appearance for Oregon was in week 5, when the show was at University Park. The Ducks and Nittany Lions faced off in a top-10 matchup, and Oregon walked off with the win.
College GameDay was also in Eugene for Oregon’s game against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, when the Ducks lost 30-20.
The Oregon Ducks went on to defeat the USC Trojans, 42-27, in a big matchup. Between the CFP contention at stake and a rivalry matchup between a former Pac-12 foe, there was immense anticipation for the game.
Why There Is Excitement Surrounding The Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season, and a big reason why is their talent in all phases. Even in the close matchups, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the team are finding ways to win.
Oregon has one of the most explosive offenses in college football, led by quarterback Dante Moore. Heading into the season, there was concern over the Ducks’ quarterback position. Moore was on the team last year, but was not the starter, and with the lack of experience, there were question marks surrounding him.
This year, Moore is putting on a high-level performance, putting him in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he chooses to go that route. Moore has passed for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions with a 72.9 completion percentage.
The team’s depth is proving to be deep, as the offense is not slowing down despite injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is stepping up, making big plays for the Ducks’ offense, and wide receiver Malik Benson made big plays against the Trojans. On special teams, Benson returned an 85-yard punt return touchdown.
The run game is also exciting to watch, with four running backs stepping up. Running back Noah Whittington is proving that his decision to return this season was worth it, leading the team with 727 rushing yards. Running back Jordon Davison is a true freshman, but leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns and showing each week the future for Oregon is bright.
Oregon’s defense is dominant and playing a critical role in the Ducks' 10-1 record. The program ranks No. 3 in the nation in total defense, allowing 248.7 yards per game, and is No. 3 in passing defense with 145.7 yards per game.
The team ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 in FBS, allowing an opponent completion percentage of just 51.9. With the way Oregon is stepping up through all phases of the game, the Ducks are exciting to watch, and the well-balanced team will help them make a run in the playoff.
The regular season is not over for Oregon, as they will next face the Washington Huskies on the road. The matchup will take place on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium.