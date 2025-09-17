Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'
EUGENE – In the first three weeks of the 2025 season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks have sent a clear message to the rest of the nation: they’re not taking their foot off the gas after a successful first season in the Big Ten.
Entering a week 4 game with the Oregon State Beavers, the Ducks will look to reassert their control over the in-state rivalry.
Coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media on Wednesday about his players understanding the importance of the rivalry game, including linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“Good, competitive practice today, that was much better than yesterday's practice. Yesterday's practice wasn't as good or to our standard, but today was a lot cleaner, got some good situational football in there for us as well.”
What He Liked Today In Practice And Didn’t Like Yesterday:
“I just think there's a level of intensity that's required when you step on the football field. You have to bring it and do it a certain way. And it can't be, you know, it's at times you can't just go through the motions and expect to have success. So that was there today. We had that today.”
The Biggest Difference In Bryce Boettcher Since His Arrival:
“Well, he weighs a lot more, and he doesn't hit people he's not supposed to hit at practice anymore. You know, he used to hit everybody, so now he only hits the people he's allowed to hit. But with about 25 more pounds on him, which is awesome, and just the intelligence, the football IQ has really grown, he's become a guy that understands situations, and he plays the game the way you're supposed to play football. It's pretty awesome.”
Who Boettcher Was Hitting:
“He'd hit anybody. Yeah, he would hit anybody. He'd hit a punter and a punt drill, right? Like it didn't matter. Bryce would hit anybody. And the way you learn not to hit people is you have to go take a really long lap and go run. He did a lot of running early.”
If He’s Had Many Players Like Boettcher:
“Not, and I haven't had a lot. Yeah, no, I haven't had a lot. Bryce is unique, for sure.”
If There A Lot Of Growing Pains With A Young Group:
“No, I think every team has growing pains, right? Every team has to improve. Every team has to get better, right? And that's our job as coaches to make sure that our team is consistently getting better. It's our job as players to make sure we're upholding that standard.”
What It Was Like Presenting The New Uniforms To Phil Knight:
“Oh, man. I mean, we can't give him and Penny enough, you know, flowers for the things that they've done for this program, and for, you know, everybody in the sport of college football and sports in general. So pretty awesome to honor somebody that matters so much to us.”
What He’s Seen From Wide Receiver Malik Benson:
“Unbelievable teammate, is where I'll start, right? I mean, steps on the field, excited to work every single day, has a smile on his face. Knew he was a special talent from a speed standpoint, and that's really showing up for us in a couple of these games early, not even just on offense, but, you know, on special teams, he's done a really good job as well. So real positive.”
If He Feels The Team Has Gained More Of A Sense Of The Rivalry Throughout The Week:
“Well, I think when you talk, you better back it up. So, we'll see. But ultimately, we know what this game means. I think they're excited about the rivalry.”
What Stands Out About Beavers’ Running Back Anthony Hankerson:
“A hard runner, and they do a good, good job, from a scheme standpoint, of getting your shoulders turned and then making one cuts, you know, and pressing it vertical, but runs extremely hard. Doesn't go easy down, easy on contact, and that's been a great, good trade for them.”