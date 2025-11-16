ESPN's College GameDay Week 13 Location Revealed
The Oregon Ducks learned in 2024 that it’s all about playing their best football at the right time. Oregon looks to continue its momentum in the final games of the regular season to clinch a spot in the postseason.
But the Ducks will need to put their blinders on when it comes to the outside noise. ESPN’s College GameDay announced that it's headed to Eugene for Oregon’s game against USC in week 13. The ranked matchup between longtime conference foes intensifies, as a win or a loss could be the difference between a postseason appearance for both teams.
Oregon’s Record Hosting GameDay
The Ducks will host the Trojans for the 14th ESPN College GameDay visit in Eugene and the second of the season. It will be the third time in 2025 that Oregon played at the site of College GameDay, with the show also occurring in Happy Valley when the Ducks played at Penn State.
The last time Oregon hosted College GameDay, it didn’t go so well for the Ducks. They fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 30-20 in what was a rough offensive showing. The program enters the matchup versus USC with a 20-14 all-time record when featured on College GameDay and 9-4 at home.
The only other top 25 matchups happening in week 13 are No. 12 BYU versus No. 25 Cincinnati and No. 22 Pittsburgh versus No. 16 Georgia Tech. The network ultimately decided to return to Eugene, which became the only location to host twice in 2025.
The only other time in program history that Oregon hosted twice in the same season was back in 2007. It played ranked Cal Golden Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils squads. Following the Trojans' victory against an Iowa team receiving CFP votes, both teams could potentially be ranked inside the top 15.
College Football Playoff Stakes
A top-25 matchup against USC comes at a critical point in Oregon’s season. The Ducks have just two games remaining in the regular season, and both are arguably must-win games in order for the team to advance to the College Football Playoff (CFP).
Both Ohio State and Indiana are coasting through the regular season, putting them on a collision course to meet in the Big Ten Conference Championship barring a major upset. Plenty of top teams have at least one or two losses this season but given the dominance of Oregon’s conference foes, it needs minimal mistakes to become a third Big Ten program in the CFP.
The Ducks have 23 wins, 39 losses and two ties against the Trojans in series history. Oregon is 7-3 in the last 10 matchups, including a three-game win streak. At home, the Ducks have won 14, lost 14 and drawn one versus USC.
The Ducks had a quick turnaround after taking down Iowa in an 18-16 road win. Their Friday night victory over Minnesota gives them an extra day of rest to prepare for USC.
“A little recovery time for us. Tomorrow gives the coaches a chance to get a little bit of a jump ahead, look ahead,” Dan Lanning said on Friday night. “Obviously, we'll watch their game tomorrow and see what that looks like. But we primarily use tomorrow as a recovery day and an opportunity for coaches to get an advanced look at USC.”
The Trojans defeated Iowa 26-21 in week 12. Quarterback Jayden Maiava led the way, throwing 254 yards and a touchdown, while Makai Lemon hauled in 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.
The Oregon offense is currently depleted as it deals with injuries. Lanning has been discreet when it comes to return timelines for wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart, so it’s to be seen if one or more of them play versus USC.
The offense still gave its best performance in weeks against the Gophers. Quarterback Dante Moore set a program record for single-game completion percentage, converting on 27 of his 30 passes. He also threw for two touchdowns and 306 yards while tight end Kenyon Sadiq and running back Noah Whittington both starred.