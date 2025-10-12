Revisiting Best Moments from ESPN's College GameDay Before Oregon vs. Indiana
For the 13th time in Oregon Duck history, the ESPN's College GameDay crew visited Eugene, Oregon to highlight the showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers, highlighting the Ducks for their second game in a row. Indiana got the upset win over Oregon, but before the game, ESPN's College GameDay was filled with entertaining moments.
Fans were lined up outside of the venue at the Memorial Quad since 11a.m. PT the Friday before the broadcast, camping out on the ground with several fans in costume or sleeping on top of their GameDay sign. For the early risers, the sun didn't appear until well after 5:30 a.m. PT, making this West Coast stop an almost in-the-dark event (minus the floodlights of the show set).
“It is an honor to be out here in the pitch black celebrating college football," said GameDay co-host Pat McAfee.
From Oregon coach Dan Lanning's bear-it-all moment, to the Oregon Duck arriving via horseback, there's plenty to cover when it comes to GameDay's visit.
It All Started on Horseback
One of the opening surprises for the broadcast included the Oregon Duck mascot riding into the set on horseback. Sitting atop a horse named "Maverick," The Duck glided into the lights, stopping just before reaching fans on the right side of the set.
"What an entrance, Duck! We love you," said GameDay co-host Rece Davis.
The Duck later rode off on the iconic motorcycle with co-host Kirk Herbstreit, who departed the show early to make his call time as a commentator on the Red River Rivalry broadcast.
Wait, Was Dan Lanning Shirtless?
"We have the best fans in college football. I can't wait to see them do their thing today," Lanning said when joining the GameDay crew to chat about the match-up with the Hoosiers.
Seconds later, Oregon fans' eyes might not have been believed when coach Dan Lanning joined Pat McAfee in a shirtless show on the GameDay stage, standing on top of host chairs as fans cheered them on. Both Lanning and McAfee shouted "Sco Ducks" as the two riled up the crowd.
"You need to do something to get their a-- fired up," GameDay co-host and former Alabama Coach told his former pupil, Lanning, before the coach ripped off his shirt.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
A Kicking Epic Fail
Around the 8 a.m. PT mark, GameDay puts on one of their more viral stunts: the Pat McAfee kicking challenge, where a student gets the chance to win a major cash prize for kicking an accurate field goal. Like last years' visit for the Ohio State game, the field goal post was put directly in front of Knight Library.
The lucky chance went to University of Oregon freshman student Luka Thiara, who could win a $250,000 and a new Toyota as Saban held the ball for the kick, but missed on both attempts. Thiara's second attempt was even more harrowing, as McAfee and Saban promised the freshman $1 million if he made the kick.
“Yeah, this guy stinks!” McAfee said as Thiara's kick sailed far right into the crowd.
Ducks By A Million
Finally, the broadcast ended with their traditional game picks. New York Liberty athlete Sabrina Ionescu was Oregon's celebrity guest picker, becoming the first ever woman to be invited back multiple times to the GameDay desk.
Though every personality on the table except McAfee picked the Ducks to defeat the Hoosiers, Ionescu left Duck fans with a quotable moment to last until the next GameDay broadcast comes to Eugene.
"The grass is damn green in Eugene. Ducks by a million," Ionescu said as the crowd roared.