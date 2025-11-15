Dan Lanning Addresses Depth with Injuries After Beating Minnesota
EUGENE – A home game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers allowed the No. 8 Oregon Ducks to have a much-needed dominant offensive performance.
The Ducks were still without key wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart, but their depth stepped up in the 42-13 win over Minnesota.
Coach Dan Lanning spoke about the team’s “strength” in numbers and how players at tight end and running back helped them secure the dominant win.
What Dan Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“Unbelievable job by our crowd tonight. It was great to be back in front of our fans. I thought our players played well in all three phases, certainly some things that we can improve, but coming off a short week to be able to come out and perform the way they did,” Lanning said.
“There was just the efficiency of our offense, our quarterback. Our defense being able to limit their rushing opportunities. Still some things we walk away with and get better at, certainly, but proud of the guy’s performance tonight,” he continued.
“And then want to just take the time as well to send our condolences to coach (John) Beam and his family. It’s really sad when you see somebody make such an impact on people lose his life and an opportunity that he shouldn't have.”
“And I know we don't know all the details, but that guy made an unbelievable impact on a lot of people. And a lot of our coaches, a lot of our staff, the players recognize the impact that he made and remember him and will always remember him fondly. So, hate to see him go and really feeling for him and his family at this time.”
Offensive Coordinator Will Stein’s Ability to Adapt:
“I think it's an unbelievable job by our offensive staff. Great job by Will. Great job by our players. A lot of those plays are plays that we've been able to execute throughout the season, and the ability to switch and change personnel makes it really tough for a defense when you can be an empty and open or you can be in three back sets, that variety, I think, makes it challenging to prepare for.”
The Advantage of Having Receiver Depth:
“We've said strength in numbers all season, and these last couple games, it's really starting to show up where we need other guys to step up and create opportunities, and they've done a great job of that.”
The Impact of Tight Ends Jamari Johnson and Roger Saleapaga:
“I think it's tough anytime tight ends. A lot of times, when tight ends come in the game, is to run the ball, and our tight ends are like having wideouts on the field. And all three of those guys did an unbelievable job.”
How the Tight End Room’s Skillset Has Evolved:
“You always want guys that check all the boxes, and we're lucky to have some guys on our roster that check the boxes. And when I think coach's job is to use the skill set of their players, and I think our coaches have done a really good job of finding what you guys do well and utilizing them right, whether that's handing the ball off to a tight end, or whether that's throwing it to him or letting him plot. That's something you can showcase in our offense.”
The Importance of Having Kenyon Sadiq in the Lineup:
“He’s a game changer for us, right? And I'm really proud. Good week of practice that we were able to shut him down there for a little bit and get him back. But he felt really good coming in tonight,” Lanning said.
“He was predicting that it would feel like this, and the way he warmed up in the game, the way he worked this week, it felt like it could have the potential to be a good week for him.”
Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan’s Touchdown Reception:
“Ultimately, that's not our decision. But I'll say this, I saw J-Mac make those plays in practice this week. And I know you guys think I'm kidding, but we had two-minute drill on Wednesday,” he said.
“He made some unbelievable catches in practice and then shows up in a game. This guy's attacking the ball really, really well. I'm really proud of J-Mac’s growth, and our quarterback trusts him, wants to throw it to him and give him an opportunity to go make a play on it in that moment.”
Running Back Jordon Davison’s Emergence:
“I've said it before, but I think one of the things that impressed me the most with Jordon is his intelligence and his ability to line up and execute a play the right way, running with the right mentality. Obviously, he falls forward consistently, but he's a great teammate.”
“And he's also been the guy that's been out there blocking his tail off at times and just proven to be ready. And that's really the culture of the room. Noah's help establish that. Coach Samples has helped establish that, and we have a lot of guys stepping up to it, Jay (Harris) going out there, getting big run tonight. Noah, Dierre (Hill Jr.), whoever his number is called, those guys have all done a good job.”
The Run Game’s Growth:
“I think we can run in a lot of different ways. We've got multiple schemes, and with that means you're gonna have answers when people try to take away strengths of certain looks. And there were some looks that we felt advantageous tonight on certain run schemes, and I thought our coach is gonna do job calling that would have been a good job of telling up the right calls.”
On Dante Moore’s Performance:
“I think it's a great performance by Dante. I think he'd be the first to tell you too, some unbelievable catches within that, some great protection, really efficient today on offense, which is pleasing to see those guys go out there. But there's some unbelievable catches that were made that’s a great indicator of how the offense is operating, but it's a team award, really,” Lanning said.
“When you look at it, when you look at his success, he can't throw it and catch it, and we had some guys who were doing a great job of catching it tonight, and he certainly threw the ball in some tight coverages, and guys made plays. So great performance by our QB, been impressed with him all year. Glad we had great weather that he could have the opportunity to throw it and take advantage of.”
The Evolution of Two-Minute Offense:
“I just think there's a lot of poise and confidence in our guys on what the operation. Procedure is what it's going to look like. You see guys executing at a really high level in those moments and those high-pressure moments, and when you have to be your best. And they did a good job of that tonight.”
On the Gophers Testing Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.:
“We played some one high coverage, some man, and in those moments, you know that you're gonna come alive at corner. He's done a really good job of defending that all year, but they certainly went that way a couple times. And it's really what the read's telling them. I think they saw there's a good opportunity for a good catch there by the wideout, but also some tight coverage.”
The Team’s Physicality:
“We're a physical football team. I don’t think that's any secret, and again, it shows up in practice. It's a mindset that these players have. They want to fight for the extra yard. They want to try to stop the extra yard on defense. That shows up consistently for our team. And it certainly paid off tonight.”
How the Team Started Fast:
“Well, certainly a point of emphasis for us coming off that we got to do better beginning games. We knew we wanted to take the ball. They have a history of deferring. We thought we were gonna have a chance to be on offense first, and we wanted to start fast. And ultimately, we did that. I think the only times we really hurt ourselves is when we start off negative play for us offensively, but to be able to start quick was important for us tonight.”
What Made the Offensive Line Successful:
“Guys' preparation, I saw us changing protections based on the looks we were getting changing the run looks based on looks we were getting. I thought they handled that ultimately, really well,” Lanning said.
“There was a couple negative plays that they were able to create that we'll have to go attack and try to fix. But these guys have been really advantageous when it comes to rushing the passer, and to be able to throw as well as we did tonight, I think speaks volumes.”
On Flipping Offensive Linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Dave Iuli:
“Just felt like it gave us a great opportunity to move some guys around and see what they would look like in those moments. We practiced like that a lot this week, and ultimately, have to watch the film. But it looks like they did well.”
The Reaction to Running Back Noah Whittington’s Touchdown:
“I think it's a culture play up until that moment where we didn't have good ball security and finish. So, we can coach that moment. I know Noah will be hard on himself, but we got to handle the ball better there. But obviously, the run itself was unbelievable. The push from the offensive line, the fighting for the extra arm, is awesome, but we can be better when it comes to ball security.”
Center Iapani Laloulu’s Leadership:
“I don't get to watch everybody else's film, but we're blessed to have the best center in the nation. In my mind, his leadership is just as important as the way he plays. Just does an unbelievable job. He's certainly the lifeblood of that group up front, great leader and great player.”
How the Extra Day Impacts Schedule:
“A little recovery time for us. Tomorrow gives the coaches a chance to get a little bit of a jump ahead, look ahead. Obviously, we'll watch their game tomorrow and see what that looks like. But we primarily use tomorrow as a recovery day and an opportunity for coaches to get an advanced look at USC.”