Evaluating Oregon Ducks Recruit Achilles Reyna

The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll with their recruiting additions as of late. This includes the addition of three-star EDGE Achilles Reyna from the state of Washington. Here are some of the quality traits that Reyna brings to the table as a two-sport athlete in basketball and football.

Fluid Hips

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When evaluating positions like wide receiver, it is important to look at their hips, but when there is a prospect like Reyna, who is an elite size at a crucial position when it comes to movement like EDGE, it is important to measure it the same way as skill positions. One of the first things to stick out is that he has great dip and bend in his hips to get past the offensive tackles he goes against on both the outside and the inside. This will be something that allows him to be a key contributor early.

Upper Body Strength

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He could be a top player in the class and the country as a whole when it comes to his upper-body strength. He doesn't pose as an issue in this aspect, as he is someone who will be able to bull rush even throughout his college years. He is never knocked back and is often in the backfield when he comes in contact with the opponent's body. He is much stronger than athletes his age, which is a great complementary trait to have with the size that he possesses.

Dangerous Hands

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has quick and dangerous hands when it comes to avoiding and making contact. When he needs to shed a block, he has some of the best hands in the class, but he is just as dominant when he is getting his hands on someone. He keeps great control when setting the edge thanks to his hands, and he is even better when it comes to getting to the backfield. The hand placement and the dangerously quick hands that have helped him in high school will be the same things to help him in college.

Quick

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reyna is quick in multiple aspects of his game. He is quick when it comes to his movement from his legs, but he is very quick with his decision-making. He looks to be two steps ahead in his pass-rushing skills and will be an elite defender when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He isn't easy to contain due to his quickness all around. He may be one of the best players in the Ducks' class when it comes to this aspect, and when his quickness is mixed with his size, then a dangerous prospect is brewing.

Violent

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reyna doesn't just finish plays, but he finishes the players as well. When he hits someone, it seems like a freight train hitting someone. He continues to show that he is looking to use his full force, energy, and effort to finish plays, which is the best thing the coach could ask for when it comes to a player of his size.

Final Analysis

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reyna is not only an elite prospect, but it could be argued that he is one of the best defensive prospects currently committed to the Ducks when it comes to his raw talent. He has similar traits to Gregory Rousseau from the Buffalo Bills, and he could be a player from this class with a chance of seeing the field early in his career.

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