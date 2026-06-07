Defensive Line Recruit Achilles Reyna Draws Attention on Oregon Official Visit

The Oregon Ducks are hosting class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Achilles Reyna, during their second official visit weekend of June. Take a look behind the scenes of his visit.

Three-Star Recruit Achilles Reyna Visits Eugene

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Achilles Reyna is a 6-8, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Seattle, Washington. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 74 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He posted multiple stories on his Instagram showcasing his visit, including one with him wearing a full Oregon black uniform and helmet.

3-Star EDGE Achilles Reyna in an Oregon uniform 👀 pic.twitter.com/aVTjrqoNRM — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 6, 2026

Reyna is still very new to football. The 2025 season at Rainier Beach High School was his first season playing for the football team. He is also a basketball player. The Ducks, however, saw something in him on the football field and offered him back in April of 2026.

If they were to receive the commitment from Reyna, he would become their 15th commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 9 class in the country according to Rivals. The Ducks have 14 commitments, with 11 coming from blue-chip prospects (recruits rated either four or five stars).

Out of these 14, nine look to be players on the defensive side of the ball once they get to college. Reyna would add to that total.

Oregon’s highest-rated 2027 commit is five-star quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl is ranked by Rivals as the top quarterback in his class and has been committed to Oregon since April of 2026. He will look to join the line of successful quarterbacks in Eugene alongside Dante Moore, Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Justin Herbert.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon has had good quarterback play over the past decade, its coach, Dan Lanning, is known for defense. Lanning was hired by Oregon following the 2021 season after being the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. That Georgia defense was arguably the greatest in the history of college football, leading them to bring home the program's first national championship since 1980.

They allowed just 10.2 points per game. Furthermore, seven of the starting 11 members on the defense ended up being first-round picks in the NFL Draft. Oregon hasn't replicated that type of success with Lanning, but they have still consistently been an elite unit and have put NFL-level talent on the field on a regular basis.

Oregon's high-level recruiting has helped contribute to this. In each of the past three recruiting cycles from 2024-2026, the Ducks ended up being ranked as having a top-five class. On the field, the results have shown that. Oregon has made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons and will be looking to make it a third in 2026. They made it all the way to the semifinal last season before being eliminated by the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Will Oregon get back to the national title game this season for the first time since 2014-15?

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