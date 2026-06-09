Oregon Ducks Land Third Recruiting Commitment of the Day
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The Oregon Ducks just emerged as the biggest winners during the first official visitor week of June. All thanks to landing not one, but three different verbal commits.
Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington flipped from Washington State to the Ducks to start the recruiting surge. Three-star tight end George VanSandt followed him to boost the offense with his verbal pledge.
Now, coach Dan Lanning and the defense have towering help coming to Eugene.
Oregon Lands Edge Rusher Achilles Reyna
This time Lanning and the defensive unit land 6-8 edge rush talent Achilles Reyna, who adds to the new local representation coming to Eugene.
Reyna stars for Ranier Beach High School in Seattle, and he previously gave basketball a try before putting on the football cleats. Reyna even played alongside Tyran Stokes on the hardwood, who rose to five-star status and joined the Kansas Jayhawks 2026 class.
But Reyna attracted college football powerhouses like Oregon when coaches started seeing his athletic ceiling, willingness to learn and his knack for picking up the game right away. He helped lead the 7-3 record for the Vikings during the 2025 season.
Oregon Landed Big Gem in Achilles Reyna
Oregon never turns down the chance to land freakish athletes. Especially on the defensive side of the football.
The Ducks land a talent who already looks like a true Oregon defender when looking at the past history. Reyna brings near similar height to a young DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, who established themselves as trench stars in Eugene before becoming fixtures on NFL defenses for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts (Buckner plays for the latter team).
He's also soon to play a spot that produced other notable edge rusher names: Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the New York Giants), Brandon Dorlus (2024 fourth rounder to the Atlanta Falcons), even Derrick Harmon starred on the edge after transferring from Michigan State (2025 first round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers).
Reyna, though, is still considered a hidden gem due to this non four-star rating. Plus he's still considered a novice in the game of football but has shown he can be taught right away. Oregon trusts guys with a past basketball background to spark speed in the room. Especially on the edge.
Oregon not Through with Recruiting Heater
The Ducks don't appear to be set with this 2027 class just yet.
Oregon hosted blue chip five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant during the June 6 recruiting weekend. Guerrant remains a high priority for the Ducks, even with the Garlington pickup.
Reyna doesn't appear to be the last edge rusher Oregon wants either. The Ducks are still scheduled to host Sierra Canyon High of Chatsworth, California teammates Kasi Curre and Marcus Fakatou for June 12-14. In-state talent Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego) is another scheduled to visit during the same weekend and is considering the Ducks.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna