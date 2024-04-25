Oregon Spring Football Game Player To Watch: Transfer Receiver Evan Stewart 'Jack Of All Trades'
In 2023, Oregon football ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring and passing offense. The addition of transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart could help the Ducks become the top offense in the country.
Stewart is already turning heads in a Duck uniform during spring football practices. Possibly the biggest get for the Ducks in the transfer portal by coach Dan Lanning… The addition of the acrobatic Stewart adds more depth to Oregon’s already-impressive wide receiver room.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart after practice on Thursday. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
The fastest among the Duck receivers?
Stewart, Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Gary Bryant Jr. will all be vying for passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel (or Dante Moore) this spring.
Stewart jokingly scoffed and said that he'd win in a race between his receiver teammates but that "it'd be close."
While the Ducks will miss Troy Franklin, who is taking his talents to the NFL, Stewart can make an impact right away in a starting role alongside Johnson and Holden.
Experience
Stewart transferred from Texas A&M, totaling 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in two seasons, despite an early season ankle injury in 2013 that resulted in diminished production. Stewart’s undeniable talent and experience was highly sought after in the portal, ranking as a top-5 overall athlete in the portal.
Strengths
Stewart’s soft hands and red zone efficiency stand out. Stewart is able to track and catch the deep balls with the concentration that makes acrobatic catches look effortless, according to a recent scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz.
Spring football performance
Stewart has only been in Eugene a few months but he has already impressed coaches and teammates. Wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams, has said that Stewart has devoured the playbook, showcasing his work ethic and intelligence.
Quotable
What does Stewart want during his time at Oregon?
"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said after practice on Thursday. "(Oregon suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to bein a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."