Everything Evan Stewart Said After His Exciting Spring Game Performance

After missing all of last season with a right knee injury, Oregon Ducks fans got to see star wide receiver Evan Stewart return to action in the team’s annual spring game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In front of a packed Autzen Stadium, Stewart put on a show. His deep touchdown catch from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was one of many exciting highlights from Oregon’s spring game. Following the game, Stewart spoke on the touchdown catch and much more. Here’s what he had to say.

Scoring Touchdown In His Return:

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Exciting. I've actually never scored in the spring game before. That was actually my first time scoring. So it was exciting. It's because of the fans. There were a lot of fans today, appreciate them for showing love. It felt like a real game day experience. So shoot, when I was speeding down the sidelines, it was amazing. It was a great feeling, like I just thanked God I'm back. Like, you know, I'm saying, like, it was just a one of a kind feeling.”

On Dylan Raiola:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dylan is amazing, honestly. I trained with Dylan before he even got here, his first year in Nebraska. Whenever I was transferring to Oregon, I was training with Dylan in Dallas, and I knew he had an arm on him, because I was throwing with Dante, too, in spring ball. So when I came back and threw him, I was like, you know what, he kind of felt like Dante. So pretty amazing.”

His Approach For Spring Game:

“I've actually loved spring games since high school. So, the spring game is fun. Really, I was just taking in the moment. Honestly, the spring game last chance. Because honestly, I didn't know. I wasn't really thinking in that way. That was my last one. Like Coach Love was saying that, you know, for seniors, like, it means something and Tez and all the older players, they came back and they gave us a little speech before and meetings, and they were telling us, like, you know, you got to really, like, admire this, like you don't get this time back, like you got times that you'll get done and you'll be like, I wish I did this, or I could have did this. And don’t let that be like, and so that's what I went out there, and I was trying to do.”

Feeling Coming Back From Injury:

“It didn't hit me until last night, because I was just thinking about how I really wanted to get here. I never really wanted to get to a spring game before. You know, I want to work on my craft. And you know, usually when you get towards the spring game, we're about to hit summer, and you missed the time to work on live reps. So this time, I was really keyed in on doing that. And when I woke up this morning, it just felt like Christmas, honestly, like it was game day. Like I was like, yeah, like, it's ready. Like, I'm ready to play.”

Trash Talk With Dakorien Moore:

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He was gloating, for sure. Honestly, he was doing the same. We had a little period early on. We did a little ot seven periods, if y'all know what ot seven is, and we split the teams up how we did today, and it was the same teams, like receiver, group DB, defense, and we were going at it, everybody. We scored every single drive, like Dante and them scored, Dylan scored, Brock scored, Akili scored, we threw Ryder, Mark. We threw Mark in there, and it was an amazing experience. We were going back and forth, and it came down to the last play, and it was thrown to me."

"I didn't get the last play, so we lost, so it's kind of the same thing here. We saw it earlier this week, but I mean, kudos to them. He got that last touchdown. They play hard. I told him before the game that we're all on the same team at the end of the day. Let's go show them a show and have each other's back," said Stewart.

Recovery Process:

“I still have a ways to go. I'm actually it's my last one, but I've been waiting to get to the spring game just so I can keep toning in on my leg. It's just little things that you know in my game earlier that I had, that I still need to be there, and I like in my game. So this time, we'll be able to double down on that. Other than that, I’ve been good.”

Goals For Summer:

“My weaknesses. I never really worked on my weaknesses. My weakness was really dropping the ball early on in my career. I just had lackadaisical drops, and then I worked on it, and got really good at catching, and so when I got to Oregon, they were telling me a whole bunch of other things I needed to work on. And so I would say, when I sat for this past year, it allowed me to hone in on those not physically, because I wasn't able to move. So I got to look at other players who had things that I needed to work on. And that's really just been the whole mindset, like, work on your weaknesses, and if I turn the weaknesses into strengths, I have no weaknesses.”

Feedback From Defensive Backs After Touchdown:

“Every time we scrimmage, I wear a different jersey. If anything is always me looking at Lanning when he blows the whistle, like, come on. Like, you know, I would have stayed up if I didn’t have a jersey on. Also, if anything, I got to help them, I can't move as much. I'm down, and when they tagged me, so, I mean, but other than that, nah, they don't be talking trash. I mean, I got the jersey on or off, it’s over with.”

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