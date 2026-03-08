Exciting NFL Draft Fits For Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

The Oregon Ducks are set to be one of the teams represented the best when it comes to the NFL Draft, as they will be one of the teams with a lot of selections. They will see many players taken off the board, including Bryce Boettcher, who will be one of the biggest steals likely in the third day (rounds 4-7) of the draft.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher is one of the better linebackers in the draft and is fresh off a 56-solo-tackle season. The talented prospect can fit on many teams, but these three teams make the most sense entering the NFL free agency pool.

Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans were one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they weren't the worst team in this season, which is a slight improvement compared to the 2024 outing that they had, which helped them land the very top pick in the draft. The Titans have the fourth selection in this draft, and they will have many selections in the upcoming draft.

This is a position that the Titans will need in the upcoming draft, as they currently have Cody Barton, James Williams, and, of course, Cedric Gray at the position. They could use more depth, as Boettcher would have the chance to not just be a special teams guy, but a linebacker for the Titans as well. He would likely be a second-stringer for the Titans off the rip if they were to make minimum additions in free agency.

The fit would be very well not only for the Titans, but also for the Oregon Ducks linebacker.

Washington Commanders

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have had some talent at the linebacker position, and if things don't go well in the early portion of the draft, they could wait until the later portion to draft a guy like Boettcher.

The Commanders are on the verge of not having Bobby Wagner return, as he is a free agent who is unsigned at this moment. Free agency begins on Wednesday, but with a guy like Wagner having the talent that he has, it will still be a short-term deal for many teams. The Commanders could select multiple linebackers in the class, and if Boettcher is there at one of their selections (one fifth, two sixths, and a seventh) on day three, it seems that the Ducks' linebacker could be on the move to Washington.

This would be fantastic for both parties, as Boettcher would still be a second or even third-string guy who has the chance of working his way up the list for the program.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have to make the most of their selections, as they no longer have a first-round pick. They have the chance to make some key selections in the second and fourth rounds still, but will need to do well when it comes to the day three picks.

Considering that they are going to be looking for a linebacker, it seems that Boettcher could be in play here. He would have a tougher time seeing the field at linebacker in his first year with the Packers, but he will likely be a key contributor on special teams, with the chance of contributing occasionally on defense. He is a guy who would need to develop with the program, but once that happened, he would be just fine.

This fit would be better for the Packers than anything, but Boettcher would have the chance to grow within the system and be a star for the Wisconsin-based team.

