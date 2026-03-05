These Two Oregon Ducks Should Be Selected in the First Round of the NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have many talented prospects set to be drafted in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. This is something that remains common for the Ducks' program, as they continue to develop numerous talented players going to the next level.

Among all of the prospects that have the chance to be selected, these two players are deserving to hear their name called in the first of the three days, which showcases just the first round of the event.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the better players in the country when it comes to the tight end position, as he finished with one of the best tight end seasons from an Oregon Ducks player ever. Sadiq has become one of the more popular names in this draft following his season with the Ducks in 2025 where he finished with a total of 51 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns.

These stats were the bulk of his career, as he finished with a total of 892 receiving yards on 80 receptions and 11 touchdowns in his three seasons in Eugene from 2023-2025. Sadiq would be the first tight end since former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Benjamin Watson to be selected in the first round while having less than 1,000 total yards in college. The good thing is, despite the concerns, Watson was still solid in the NFL.

Sadiq measures well, which is a huge plus, but the main reason he is deserving of being a first-round selection is his deep threat ability. The typical tight end is built for routes that are underneath the third level (a.k.a. the safeties or safety that is dropped back), but that isn't the case with Sadiq. Sadiq is one of the fastest players in the nation at the position, which adds to this part of the game.

Dillon Thieneman - Safety

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman is an extremely talented defender who is fresh off his first and only season with the Oregon Ducks. This was a successful season for the safety, as he finished with one of the better statlines on the team. He finished with a total of five pass deflections and two interceptions on the season, all while totaling 92 tackles.

The best statistical season in college for the safety prospect was with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023, as he finished with six interceptions in one season. He also finished with two pass deflections in that season, which was the least among the three years he played. After playing for two years with the Boilermakers, Thieneman opted to join the Ducks in 2025 and was there for just one season.

Thieneman consistently makes great plays, and still measures well, as the ball hawk has very long arms, which has led to him having a much longer wingspan than expected first round pick and first safety taken off the board, Caleb Downs. Thieneman will likely be the second safety selected in the Draft, but he is very deserving of being selected in the first round, as he has the ability to play both drop back safety and slot corner as well.

