Recent NFL Mock Draft Has These Two Oregon Stars Selected in First Round

The Oregon Ducks had many successful players during the season, including some prospects that they won't have in the coming seasons due to the upcoming NFL Draft. The Ducks will be without one of their best offensive players in tight end Kenyon Sadiq, along with one of their best defensive players in safety Dillon Thieneman.

Both Sadiq and Thieneman were recently predicted to land in the first round of the draft. Here is what ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had to say about his projections for the Ducks' stars.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman (Pick 18)

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Harrison Smith is 37 years old; he might retire this offseason, and even if he returns, the safety room in Minnesota still has to be replenished. How about a Smith clone? Thieneman might not have Smith's 6-foot-2 size (he's 6-foot), but he reads the QB well and is savvy. That matters a lot in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' defense, which asks a lot of rookies," Kiper said.

As Kiper notes, the Minnesota Vikings are in need of a safety. In terms of how players fit in the scheme, it is safe to say that Thieneman fits a role that Harrison Smith has created. Both players play in a similar way, and have the chance to lead the pack. Thieneman will be a prospect that they likely evaluate heavily at this time, because of the significant need that they have.

Thieneman making the jump from a general second round grade to the first round is much deserved, as the former Purdue superstar is expected to be the general of a defense at the next level. He is easily one of the better safeties in the country, and he will only get better through more reps.

Philadelphia Eagles - Kenyon Sadiq (Pick 23)

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that the Philadelphia Eagles do well is draft prospects. They have done a fantastic job with their young players. The Eagles have a lot of success at the tight end position with a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, who is great at hitting the check-downs and underneath routes. If the talented prospect ends up with the Eagles, he will likely see the field very early.

"If Philadelphia doesn't bring back free agent Dallas Goedert, it would be smart to draft a top-end replacement. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found Goedert for a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns last season, and he was the third-most-targeted pass catcher on the roster. In other words, Hurts likes throwing to his TE1," Kiper said.

The one player from the Ducks that has been a constant in the first round is Sadiq, who has star potential in the NFL. He is a freak athlete with a lot to like, as there is very little drop off in his play, as he can do everything at a high level. His top trait is being able to use his speed and route running to create plays vertically, which already catapults him past most tight ends in the league, who are short game maestros.