Explaining ‘Give Cancer Hell’ T-Shirts Worn By Oregon Ducks During Penn State Week
Millions of college football fans across the nation are expected to tune into the No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions game on Saturday, meaning millions of viewers will also see a 60-second public service announcement narrated by Oregon coach Dan Lanning titled "GIVE CANCER HELL."
While speaking to the media after Tuesday's practice, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, and defensive back Jadon Canady all wore white shirts that said "GIVE CANCER HELL."
Dan Lanning, Phil Knight Come Together For Noble Cause
The public service announcement will be broadcast in connection to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. Nike co-founder and Oregon legend Phil Knight, alongside his wife Penny, recently donated $2 billion to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute with the goal of advancing cancer care. It was a historic move by the Knights as the donation is the largest ever to an academic health center in the country.
Knight will be in attendance at the Oregon game against Penn State, and he will be accompanied by Dr. Brian Druker, a renowned cancer researcher representing the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.
Lanning also has a personal connection to the disease as his wife, Sauphia Lanning, completed treatment for osteosarcoma in 2017. During the 2024 season, Oregon wore special "Heroes" uniforms designed by Sauphia and the Lanning family to show support for everyone who has battled cancer as well as health care professionals.
"Cancer is the biggest fight in the history of the world. We will win. it will be hard, we're built for it. We care. Every breath, of every second, of every day," Dan Lanning reads in the public service announcment, "GIVE CANCER HELL."
"Great things come from the most unexpected places. Look around, we're surrounded by heroes. This is not a job, this is our life. Cancer does not discriminate, neither will we. Bold moves only. Cancer doesn't see us coming. This fight is and always will be personal. We know what we got to do," Lanning continued.
The video ends with the motto that was printed on the shirts worn by the Ducks on Tuesday: "GIVE CANCER HELL."
Oregon's History of Cancer Advocacy
The Ducks showing their support for the fight against cancer is nothing new as Oregon wore "Stomp Out Cancer" uniforms designed by pediatric cancer survivors in collaboration OHSU Doernbecher in 2017. Additionally, Oregon has previously added pink accents to their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to show the program's support.
With these special edition uniforms also comes unique items for fans to purchase, and the Ducks have used the opportunity to donate the proceeds to noble causes like OHSU Doernbecher or the University of Oregon's Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.
Phil Knight also has a history of donating to cancer research as his $2 billion donation in August was not his first act of philanthropy towards OHSU. Back in 2013, Knight issued a challenge to OHSU, pledging $500 million in cancer research if the school could match the amount in pledges.