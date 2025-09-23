Ducks Digest

Explaining ‘Give Cancer Hell’ T-Shirts Worn By Oregon Ducks During Penn State Week

In connection with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is the narrator for a public service announcement titled 'GIVE CANCER HELL' that will be broadcast during Oregon's game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. During the week leading up to the game, Oregon's players wore shirts with the same message on them.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Millions of college football fans across the nation are expected to tune into the No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions game on Saturday, meaning millions of viewers will also see a 60-second public service announcement narrated by Oregon coach Dan Lanning titled "GIVE CANCER HELL."

While speaking to the media after Tuesday's practice, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, and defensive back Jadon Canady all wore white shirts that said "GIVE CANCER HELL."

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike on the sidelines in the second half during the Oregon Ducks gam
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike on the sidelines in the second half during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning, Phil Knight Come Together For Noble Cause

The public service announcement will be broadcast in connection to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. Nike co-founder and Oregon legend Phil Knight, alongside his wife Penny, recently donated $2 billion to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute with the goal of advancing cancer care. It was a historic move by the Knights as the donation is the largest ever to an academic health center in the country.

Knight will be in attendance at the Oregon game against Penn State, and he will be accompanied by Dr. Brian Druker, a renowned cancer researcher representing the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

Lanning also has a personal connection to the disease as his wife, Sauphia Lanning, completed treatment for osteosarcoma in 2017. During the 2024 season, Oregon wore special "Heroes" uniforms designed by Sauphia and the Lanning family to show support for everyone who has battled cancer as well as health care professionals.

Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for Memphis, pray
May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Cancer is the biggest fight in the history of the world. We will win. it will be hard, we're built for it. We care. Every breath, of every second, of every day," Dan Lanning reads in the public service announcment, "GIVE CANCER HELL."

"Great things come from the most unexpected places. Look around, we're surrounded by heroes. This is not a job, this is our life. Cancer does not discriminate, neither will we. Bold moves only. Cancer doesn't see us coming. This fight is and always will be personal. We know what we got to do," Lanning continued.

The video ends with the motto that was printed on the shirts worn by the Ducks on Tuesday: "GIVE CANCER HELL."

Oregon's History of Cancer Advocacy

The Ducks showing their support for the fight against cancer is nothing new as Oregon wore "Stomp Out Cancer" uniforms designed by pediatric cancer survivors in collaboration OHSU Doernbecher in 2017. Additionally, Oregon has previously added pink accents to their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to show the program's support.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) wears pink gloves in recognition of cancer awareness before a UCLA gam
Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) wears pink gloves in recognition of cancer awareness before a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With these special edition uniforms also comes unique items for fans to purchase, and the Ducks have used the opportunity to donate the proceeds to noble causes like OHSU Doernbecher or the University of Oregon's Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.

Phil Knight also has a history of donating to cancer research as his $2 billion donation in August was not his first act of philanthropy towards OHSU. Back in 2013, Knight issued a challenge to OHSU, pledging $500 million in cancer research if the school could match the amount in pledges.

