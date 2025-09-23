How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will face off on Saturday, Sept. 27, for a top-10 matchup. The game will be a rematch of last season’s Big Ten championship, when Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks walked out with the win.
Ahead of the matchup, the Oregon Ducks teased a new shoe. The announcement hints at what uniforms Oregon will be wearing to help them stand out in one of the most hostile stadiums in college football. The uniforms the teams are wearing in the matchup show the differences between the two programs.
Why The Uniforms Show Contrast Between Two Programs
While on the field this season, these are two dominant forces in the Big Ten conference. The different uniforms the two teams will wear also show the differences between the programs as a whole.
The Oregon Ducks are new to the Big Ten, but the differences between the two programs go back further than conference realignment. The Oregon Ducks are coming in as a flashy and bold team, compared to a traditional program like Penn State.
The Oregon Ducks have some of the best uniforms in college football, which is thanks in part to the quantity of outfits the program wears each season. The Ducks have a long-standing partnership with Nike, as the company’s co-founder Phil Knight is an Oregon alumnus. For the matchup, Oregon teased glow in the dark cleats, a potential way to truly flash against Penn State.
The flashiness of Oregon is the opposite of Penn State, a program that has stuck to its traditional look. Penn State has a rich history, winning two national titles in the 1980s. Since 1986, the program has not won a title, but has been pushing to make it back to the championship.
Penn State will wear its home uniforms in the matchup against the Oregon Ducks, which will also be the annual white out game. The white out started in 2004, and officially, over 20 years later, it is another tradition that has stuck.
Oregon, Penn State's Similarities
While it is easy to point out the differences, there are underlying similarities between the two programs. Both teams have been rather consistently ranked near the top of college football, but neither program has had success in the College Football Playoff.
Last season, both programs made the CFP but neither made the national championship.
Before the postseason was expanded, the Ducks and Nittany Lions were both teams that missed out on making the CFP. Despite their several differences, both have one goal, and a win will be crucial.
On the field, these are two similar teams with physical defense and talented running back depth. With that, it is shaping up to be a physical matchup between two teams.
The Oregon Ducks have three running backs with over 100 rushing yards. Running back Jayden Limar leads the team with 32 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. is right behind Limar with 188 yards and one touchdown, while Noah Whittington has 159 rushing yards and also two touchdowns.
The Penn State Nittany Lions have two dominant running backs, including Kaytron Allen, who has 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Nicholas Singleton, with 179 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Both defenses will be looking to shut down the dominant run game, setting up for a big matchup in the trenches.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT.