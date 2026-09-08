Two Powerhouses Take Major Falls in First Big Ten Power Ranking Shift

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season has come and gone, and many Big Ten teams made headlines, some for much better reasons than others.

The No. 1 Ohio State looked every bit like a national title contender in its season opener. The top-ranked Buckeyes cruised to a 56-3 blowout over Ball State, with Julian Sayin throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. USC continued its momentum after opening the season early, shutting out Fresno State 39-0, and UCLA also opened the Bob Chesney era with a 45-24 road win over California.

On the other side of things, multiple Big Ten teams rang some alarm bells.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay against Western Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, Rutgers fell 37-21 to UMass, a team the Scarlet Knights paid $1.2 million to play. Michigan also found itself in a close game against Western Michigan, with the Wolverines needing until the final second to secure the win amid plenty of controversy. Oregon came out flat against Boise State and ultimately escaped with just a seven-point victory.

There were plenty of highs and lows across the Big Ten in Week 1, and those results have shaken up the Oregon Ducks On SI Big Ten Power Rankings heading into Week 2.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Ohio State wasted no time showing why it was one of the favorites to win the national championship this season. The Buckeyes cruised past Ball State 56-3 in their season opener, putting up 671 total yards while holding the Cardinals to just 165 yards. Julian Sayin looked extremely comfortable, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Christian Alliegro (14) celebrates with cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown that capped a 99-yard drive.

After Oregon's close call against Boise State, Ohio State has earned the No. 1 spot in these rankings heading into its massive matchup against Texas.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

There were plenty of questions surrounding Indiana heading into the season, but quarterback was at the top of the list. Replacing Fernando Mendoza was never going to be easy after what he did for the Hoosiers last season, but TCU transfer Josh Hoover immediately made it look a lot less concerning.

Hoover completed 13-of-16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions as Indiana scored 52 points in its 52-16 win over North Texas.

With Oregon struggling to put away Boise State, Indiana moves up to No. 2.

3. USC Trojans (+2)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

USC might have made the biggest statement of any Big Ten team through the first two weeks of the season. The Trojans followed up their 42-26 win over San Jose State in Week 0 with a dominant 39-0 shutout over Fresno State, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was nearly perfect, completing 23-of-25 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Through two games, Maiava is now 48-of-54 for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, USC held Fresno State to just 116 total yards, including 39 rushing yards, and controlled the game from start to finish. The Trojans also dominated time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

USC moves up two spots to No. 3.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions (+4)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Penn State made the biggest jump in the top 10 following Week 1. The Nittany Lions entered the season with plenty of questions after James Franklin's departure, a new head coach in Matt Campbell and significant roster turnover.

None of that showed up Saturday. Penn State completely dominated Marshall in a 45-0 shutout, holding the Thundering Herd to just 102 passing yards and no red-zone scores.

It is obviously still early, but Campbell's is off to an ideal start.

The dominant Week 1 performance moves Penn State up four spots, passing Michigan, Washington and Iowa.

5. Oregon Ducks (-4)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Oregon dropped four spots in these rankings, but that does not mean the Ducks suddenly look like a bad football team. They just did not look like the No. 1 team in the country.

Oregon escaped Boise State 34-27 in a game that remained competitive deep into the fourth quarter. The Ducks trailed 17-14 at halftime and allowed Boise State to tie the game at 27 with 8:45 remaining before quarterback Dante Moore and the offense finally took control.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore had a strong game individually, completing 24-of-35 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dakorien Moore with 7:51 remaining ultimately gave Oregon the lead for good.

But there were too many issues elsewhere. Oregon committed 10 penalties for 90 yards and allowed Boise State to move the ball consistently enough to stay within one possession for most of the second half.

Oregon still has plenty of time to prove it belongs at the top of these rankings. But after one week, it is difficult to put the Ducks ahead of teams that completely dominated their opponents.

A win is a win, but Oregon falls four spots to No. 5.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Iowa looked like Iowa defensively, but the offense also showed some signs of life in its 40-0 win over Northern Illinois. The Hawkeyes put up 507 total yards while holding NIU to just 120 yards and seven net rushing yards on 32 carries.

Iowa's offense has been a major concern in recent seasons, but the Hawkeyes averaged 7.6 yards per carry and consistently created explosive plays against Northern Illinois.

That gives Iowa enough reason to move ahead of Michigan following Week 1.

7. Michigan Wolverines (-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Michigan somehow won its season opener, but it certainly did not do it the way most people expected. The Wolverines needed a controversial final play to escape Western Michigan 13-12 after trailing 12-7 with one second remaining.

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a 47-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary against Western Michigan to win, 13-12, as time expires in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired, giving Michigan the win after the Big Ten replay crew restored one second to the clock.

Outside of Michigan's opening 75-yard touchdown drive, the offense struggled badly.

The Wolverines went scoreless on nine consecutive drives and converted just 3-of-14 third downs. Underwood finished with 170 passing yards and was sacked three times.

The Wolverines fall three spots to No. 7.

8. Washington Huskies (-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Washington got the win over Washington State, but the Huskies did not do enough to maintain their spot near the top of these rankings.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was impressive, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown while adding 61 rushing yards. He accounted for 329 yards of total offense by himself.

The defense also held Washington State to 10 points and forced two turnovers.

Still, Washington had opportunities to put the game away and failed to do so. The Huskies were penalized eight times for 75 yards and stalled on three red-zone opportunities.

With Penn State and Iowa both putting together dominant shutout victories, Washington slides two spots to No. 8.

9. UCLA Bruins (+3)

Previous Ranking: Unranked

UCLA is officially in the top 10. The Bruins opened the Bob Chesney era with one of the more impressive wins of the weekend, taking down California 45-24 on the road.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (center) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Malik Hartford (12) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins forced three turnovers and scored 14 points off those takeaways, then completely took over in the fourth quarter by outscoring Cal 21-3.

UCLA jumps three spots into the rankings.

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Nebraska stays at No. 10 following a 49-21 win over Ohio.

The Cornhuskers trailed 13-7 late in the second quarter. But once Nebraska found its rhythm, the game completely changed. The Huskers finished the game on a 42-8 run and outgained Ohio 470-285.

Nebraska still has things to clean up after allowing Ohio to hang around early, but the way the Huskers finished the game was enough to keep them in the top 10.

The Rest of the Big Ten

11. Minnesota (1-0)

12. Illinois (1-0)

13. Maryland (1-0)

14.Northwestern (1-0)

15. Michigan State (1-0)

16. Purdue (1-0)

17. Wisconsin (0-1)

18. Rutgers (0-1)

Minnesota and Illinois stay in the same spots after strong wins, and Maryland moves up into the No. 13 spot. Northwestern also climbs after its win over San Diego State. Michigan State and Purdue round out the next two spots. Wisconsin falls after its loss to Notre Dame, and Rutgers drops to No. 18 following its upset loss to UMass.

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