Oregon Ducks in Tight Battle With Ohio State in Big Ten Power Rankings

The Big Ten Conference has dominated the college football landscape in recent years. The conference has taken home the last two national championships, with Ohio State claiming the 2024 title before Indiana followed with a championship of its own in 2025. Now, with the 2026 season finally here, the Big Ten once again has multiple teams contending for a national title.

Eight Big Ten teams are ranked inside the AP Top 25 entering Week 1. Ohio State and Oregon sit at No. 1 and No. 2. Indiana checks in at No. 6. USC, Washington and Michigan are also ranked inside the top 25.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) breaks through Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage (5) for a first down during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 1 does not feature a slate of high-stakes matchups. Most of the Big Ten's top teams will open the season against lesser opponents from outside the conference. For some teams, Week 1 will be about building a solid foundation as they begin to build towards a College Football Playoff run. For others, it will be about discovering whether offseason changes have actually solved the problems that have previously held them back.

With that in mind, here are the Oregon Ducks On SI Big Ten Power Rankings heading into Week 1.

1. Oregon Ducks — Week 1 vs. Boise State

There is a reason Oregon sits at the top of these rankings despite Ohio State holding the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.

The Ducks have one of the most complete rosters in college football. Quarterback Dante Moore returns to Eugene after turning down the NFL Draft. Oregon also has an abundance of weapons surrounding Moore, starting with wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have options throughout the offense and a talented backfield led by Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. That level of depth will be valuable as Oregon navigates another grueling Big Ten schedule.

On the other side of the ball, Lanning has assembled a defensive front that could be the best in the country.

Oregon’s first test comes Saturday against Boise State.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes — Week 1 vs. Ball State

Ohio State is the obvious No. 2 and could easily make the argument that it should be No. 1.

Coach Ryan Day enters the season with one of the deepest rosters in the country, and the Buckeyes still have arguably the most dangerous wide receiver in college football in Jeremiah Smith.

The biggest question is on the other side of the ball. Ohio State lost a few key defensive players, including linebacker Arvell Reese and safety Caleb Downs. The Buckeyes have no shortage of highly rated replacements, but replacing proven stars with talented young players is still a transition.

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State, $10,021,250 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State should remain one of the best teams in the country. Whether the defense can maintain its previous level could determine whether the Buckeyes are ultimately No. 1 in the Big Ten.

3. Indiana Hoosiers — Week 1 vs. North Texas

The reigning national champions come in at No. 3 after losing some very key pieces that steered their national championship run. Repeating that success will be difficult, particularly after losing quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The quarterback position is the biggest reason Indiana sits behind Oregon and Ohio State in these rankings. Replacing a player who was so important to the program's historic run is no small task.

Still, Cignetti has built a program that is no longer dependent on one player, and Indiana's ability to reload through the transfer portal has kept it firmly in the national championship conversation.

4. Michigan Wolverines — Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Michigan enters the 2026 season with the talent and potential to make the College Football Playoff despite having a brand-new head coach. The arrival of Kyle Whittingham gives the Wolverines a head coach with more than 170 career victories and a proven track record of building physical teams. Michigan also has five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines have plenty of talent, but there are still questions surrounding the offense and its supporting cast. Those questions will become much easier to answer in Week 2, when Michigan takes on Oklahoma.

5. USC Trojans — Week 1 vs. Fresno State

USC's season began in Week 0, when the Trojans defeated San Jose State 42-26.

The result gave coach Lincoln Riley's offense an early opportunity to show that it’s still one of the most dangerous units in the conference, despite losing its best receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding a rushing touchdown in the season opener. True freshman receiver Trent Mosley also immediately made an impact with seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

USC improved dramatically in several areas last season, but the Trojans still need to prove they can consistently hold up against the most physical teams in the Big Ten.

6. Washington Huskies — Week 1 vs. Washington State

Washington starts the season off strong with a historic rivalry matchup.

Coach Jedd Fisch has continued to reshape the program, and the Huskies have the quarterback talent and offensive explosiveness to give defenses some problems. Demond Williams Jr. is one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the Big Ten. But there is a big difference between being explosive and being consistent.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington will need to prove it can stay consistent against the conference's best teams, particularly in the trenches. If the Huskies can solve those issues, they have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes — Week 1 vs. Northern Illinois

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has built a program around defense, special teams and dominant offensive line play, and that formula should once again keep the Hawkeyes competitive.

The problem is the passing game. Quarterback play remains a major concern entering the season. Phil Parker should keep the defense competitive, but the Hawkeyes will need enough offense to keep up with the top of the Big Ten food chain.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions — Week 1 vs. Marshall

Another program with a brand-new coach in 2026 is the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Matt Campbell era begins in Happy Valley with plenty of questions.

James Franklin's departure created significant roster turnover for Campbell. However, Campbell did bring a large portion of his Iowa State program with him to Penn State.

Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell answers a question during a press conference at football media day in Holuba Hall, Friday, August 7, 2026, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is plenty of talent, and Penn State has arguably the easiest schedule among the conference's top teams. If Campbell can get the new-look roster to gel quickly, the Nittany Lions could make a case for the College Football Playoff.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini — Week 1 vs. UAB

Illinois has the potential to be fairly competitive. However, the program lost a significant amount of production from its 2025 team.

Quarterback Katin Houser will lead the offense, and if Illinois can find enough consistency around him, this is a team capable of pulling off an upset or two.

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers — Week 1 vs. Cincinnati

Nebraska is another program that has continued to trend in the right direction under Matt Rhule, but the Cornhuskers still need to turn improvement into results.

Where the Rest of the Big Ten Stands

The middle of the Big Ten is filled with teams that, although they might not be serious championship contenders, are more than capable of providing challenges for the conference's best. Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska all have enough physicality and talent to pull off an upset, even if consistency remains the biggest question for each program.

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; A detail view of a logo for the Big Ten Conference is seen during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A handful of programs enter the season with even more questions. UCLA has plenty of intrigue with Nico Iamaleava and new head coach Bob Chesney, Northwestern is entering a new era, Maryland continues to search for more consistency and Wisconsin is still trying to find an offensive identity under Luke Fickell. Those teams could move up the rankings quickly if their biggest offseason questions are answered.

At the bottom, Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue are facing much steeper climbs. They could surprise someone, but there is a clear gap between those programs and the teams at the top of the conference.

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