Oregon Ducks Big Ten Schedule Receives Intriguing Ranking
Over the course of the last three years, the Big Ten Conference has made a strong argument to surpass the SEC as the most competitive league in college football. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines won the national championship in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, and the Indiana Hoosiers most recently.
This year, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks will be tested once again by the Big Ten as the program looks to achieve its first national title.
Big Ten's Schedule Difficulty Rankings
The Ducks will enter what looks like just two tough road environments in the regular season with the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, California (Sept. 26), and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio (Nov. 7). A home game against the Michigan Wolverines immediately follows the next Saturday on Nov. 14.
Here are the Big Ten's schedule difficulty rankings for all 18 universities, according to The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.
- 1. Ohio State Buckeyes
- 2. Michigan Wolverines
- 3. Northwestern Wildcats
- 4. Oregon Ducks
- 5. USC Trojans
- 6. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- 7. Washington Huskies
- 8. Purdue Boilermakers
- 9. Indiana Hoosiers
- 10. Iowa Hawkeyes
- 11. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- 12. Michigan State Spartans
- 13. Illinois Fighting Illini
- 14. UCLA Bruins
- 15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- 16. Maryland Terrapins
- 17. Penn State Nittany Lions
- 18. Wisconsin Badgers
Coach Dan Lanning's group has a healthy balance of returning veterans to lean on and young standout talent who can jump immediately onto the scene unexpectedly. Oregon's average age ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten at 20.18.
The man with the most experience, redshirt junior Dante Moore, is being paid handsomely to lead the 2026 group not just back to its third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, but to Monday night on Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Oregon's Dante Moore and His NIL Portfolio
At least 13 starting quarterbacks across the FBS will make upward of $3 million this upcoming season, per On3's Pete Nakos. Moore is one of those, ranked as the second-highest-paid man under center in the entire NCAA.
Here are the top six quarterbacks with the largest paychecks through their Name, Image, and Likeness deals:
- Miami Hurricanes' Darian Mensah - $6 million+
- Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore - $5 million+
- Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss - $5 million
- LSU Tigers' Sam Leavitt - $4.5 million
- Indiana Hoosiers' Josh Hoover - $4.5 million
- Washington Huskies' Demond Williams - $4 million
- Oklahoma State Cowboys' Drew Mestemaker - $3.5 million
Moore's NIL portfolio includes companies like Nike, Beats by Dre, DoorDash, Raising Cane's, Factor Meals, T-Mobile, Facebook, CVS, and eBay. Not to mention the fact that he is featured on the cover of EA College Football 27 and that he published a children's book titled "From Journey to Dreams."
His newest partnership comes with Celsius. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman, and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. also all inked deals with the energy drink brand.
With college football on the horizon, Oregon's Week 1 matchup comes against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.