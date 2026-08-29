Oregon Ducks Big Ten Schedule Receives Intriguing Ranking

Over the course of the last three years, the Big Ten Conference has made a strong argument to surpass the SEC as the most competitive league in college football. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines won the national championship in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, and the Indiana Hoosiers most recently.

This year, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks will be tested once again by the Big Ten as the program looks to achieve its first national title.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during the third day of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Ten's Schedule Difficulty Rankings

The Ducks will enter what looks like just two tough road environments in the regular season with the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, California (Sept. 26), and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio (Nov. 7). A home game against the Michigan Wolverines immediately follows the next Saturday on Nov. 14.

Here are the Big Ten's schedule difficulty rankings for all 18 universities, according to The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Northwestern Wildcats

4. Oregon Ducks

5. USC Trojans

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers

7. Washington Huskies

8. Purdue Boilermakers

9. Indiana Hoosiers

10. Iowa Hawkeyes

11. Minnesota Golden Gophers

12. Michigan State Spartans

13. Illinois Fighting Illini

14. UCLA Bruins

15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

16. Maryland Terrapins

17. Penn State Nittany Lions

18. Wisconsin Badgers

Coach Dan Lanning's group has a healthy balance of returning veterans to lean on and young standout talent who can jump immediately onto the scene unexpectedly. Oregon's average age ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten at 20.18.

The man with the most experience, redshirt junior Dante Moore, is being paid handsomely to lead the 2026 group not just back to its third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, but to Monday night on Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Dante Moore and His NIL Portfolio

At least 13 starting quarterbacks across the FBS will make upward of $3 million this upcoming season, per On3's Pete Nakos. Moore is one of those, ranked as the second-highest-paid man under center in the entire NCAA.

Here are the top six quarterbacks with the largest paychecks through their Name, Image, and Likeness deals:

Miami Hurricanes' Darian Mensah - $6 million+

Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore - $5 million+

Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss - $5 million

LSU Tigers' Sam Leavitt - $4.5 million

Indiana Hoosiers' Josh Hoover - $4.5 million

Washington Huskies' Demond Williams - $4 million

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Drew Mestemaker - $3.5 million

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore's NIL portfolio includes companies like Nike, Beats by Dre, DoorDash, Raising Cane's, Factor Meals, T-Mobile, Facebook, CVS, and eBay. Not to mention the fact that he is featured on the cover of EA College Football 27 and that he published a children's book titled "From Journey to Dreams."

His newest partnership comes with Celsius. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman, and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. also all inked deals with the energy drink brand.

With college football on the horizon, Oregon's Week 1 matchup comes against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

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