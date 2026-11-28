EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks may have saved their best uniform look for the last game of the 2026 regular season. And it's most definitely easier for fans to enjoy the innovative threads when the Ducks football team is winning.

The No. 12 Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) host No. 24 Washington on Saturday with a lot on the line. A win is necessary to lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 5 and put Oregon firmly in the College Football Playoff picture.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have won four straight, most recently a 45-7 rout of Michigan State. Washington comes in feeling good after a 27-24 overtime upset of Indiana and would love to play spoiler.

First Look At Oregon's Uniforms vs. Washington

Oregon revealed the combo on Wednesday with a simple message: "Protect Autzen. Game 12 uniform combo."

Autzen Stadium has become a serious home field advantage for the Ducks, who are 31-3 under coach Dan Lanning at home. That is good for the fourth-best home winning percentage (.912) in the nation since 2022.

And when Oregon comes roaring out of the tunnel behind the Duck on a Harley, the team will be in traditional colors, with a non-traditional cleat that has gone viral online.

Helmet: Metallic silver or mirror base with a green wing on each side, matching the uniform color, a postseason favorite for the Ducks

Jersey: "Gang Green" from the "Generation O" collection

Pants and leggings: Green

Cleats: Green, with the new Nike Vaporposite Pro VS revealed for the game

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks exclusive cleats for the Washington Huskies game | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks cleats vs. Washington Huskies | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

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The Ducks are wearing this color combination for the second time ever, with "Apple Green" as the base color. The last time the Ducks wore this combination was during the 2017 Vegas Bowl.

The Wild Detail: The Cleats

The uniform sticks mostly to classic school colors, with chrome helmets that have been met with some trepidation from fans. The cleats are where Oregon went all out.

"Mighty Metallic," Oregon Football posted on Tuesday. "Presenting the Oregon @Nike Vaporposite Pro VS. #GoDucks"

The cleat is so unique, the photos almost look AI-generated. They have a bright green base covered in an intricate black paisley-style pattern.

A metallic gold Nike swoosh sits on the side, with another on the tongue, and gold metallic laces pop. Even the photo shoot went glam: the cleats were shot on green velvet with gold sequined fabric and helmets adorned with gold metallic face masks.

The Vaporposite is becoming a signature for the Ducks. Oregon unveiled the Nike "Mummy Duck" Vaporposite cleats ahead of its game against Penn State last season, which were glow-in-the-dark for Penn State's annual "White Out" home game. Between the chrome helmet up top and the gold on their feet, the Ducks will be shining as bright as a Christmas tree from head to toe on Saturday.

What's with the concern from the fans about the helmet? It is the most debatable part of this uniform in part because of past postseason history for the program. The last time the Ducks wore a chrome helmet with a green wing was during the 2025 Rose Bowl, in which Oregon got blown out by the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21.

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

The Ducks and quarterback Dylan Raiola have made it clear they are taking the Huskies very seriously, amid Oregon's soaring chances to make the College Football Playoff. A loss to Washington would likely end the College Football Playoff conversation.

“There’s no secret about what happened and what lies in front of us… You have to acknowledge it, put everything out there on the front end and then go back to work. Because I promise you Washington wants nothing more to come in here and throw a dent in what we got going on. So, we gotta come with it. I know my guys will, and honestly, they’ll probably throw some punches, too. So, we gotta be ready for a heavyweight fight," Raiola said.

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