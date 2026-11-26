The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are searching for a spot amongst the eleven Power Four College Football Playoff teams with a final regular season game against their conference rival, the Washington Huskies, at Autzen Stadium.

With both the Ducks (45-7 win against the Michigan State Spartans) and the Huskies (27-24 overtime win against Indiana) entering this game with previous victories under their belts, and Washington hoping to play spoiler for the Ducks entering the playoff as a three-loss team, there's quite a bit on the line for this bitter rivalry.

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

Oregon Ducks Release Washington Game Uniforms

Modeled by senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, the Ducks' uniform for their rivalry game references not only their school colors but also their alternate colors as well. Laloulu wears a "Gang Green" jersey from the "Generation O" collection with green pants, green leggings, and green cleats with yellow soles.

The helmet is an Oregon postseason favorite which nods at the Ducks' playoff intentions. On a metallic silver or mirror base, a green wing sits on the sides of the helmet, the same color of the uniform.

According to Jonah Henderson, a graphic designer and uniform enthusiast, the Ducks are wearing this color combination for the second time ever, with "Apple Green" as the base color. The last time the Ducks wore this combination was during their 38-28 victory over Boise State in the 2017 Vegas Bowl.

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

The Potential Controversy For Fans

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For fans, the helmet is the most debatable part of this uniform because of past postseason history for the program. The last time the Ducks wore a chrome helmet with a green wing was during the 2025 Rose Bowl, in which Oregon got blown out by the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21.

Perhaps this is a way for the Ducks to amend wardrobe superstitions (the program did spot grey pants in their 31-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, which has been a long-held superstition for some Duck faithful).

What Fans Should Be Wearing

Though originally, Duck fans were encouraged to wear black to match the Ducks in their final game of the regular season at Autzen Stadium, The Duck Store sent out emails to fans on Nov. 22 clarifying that the color theme of the game was being changed to green.

This is the first time during the 2026 regular season a color theme for fans has been changed and becomes the sixth game this season to have a green color theme.

Senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on X

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that gives their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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