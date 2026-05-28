Five-Star Oregon Target Ismael Camara Gives Major Recruiting Update

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry started out the month of May hot on the recruiting trail, picking up a pair of commitments. One of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class was also in Eugene the month before, walking away from the Spring Game impressed.

Five-star offensive line recruit Ismael Camara is one of the most coveted uncommitted offensive line recruits in the 2027 class. The Ducks came out of his April unofficial visit with good standing, but he recently announced on social media that he will no longer be taking any official visits with teams.

How Ismael Camara’s Recruiting Announcement Impacts Oregon Ducks

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Camara thanked the programs that invited him to take official visits in a May 27 post on X.

“I have decided not to take any official visits this summer,” Camara said. “The personal challenge I set for myself two years ago (when I got here) completing high school in just 2.5 years to early enroll in 2027 demands my full commitment.”

He added that he’s also keyed in on his final season of varsity football, where he serves as a team captain.

Camara was previously scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon on June 19 and visit the LSU Tigers, the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies. The 6-6, 335-pound offensive lineman is from Gilmer, Texas. Despite having multiple in-state programs contending for his commitment, the Ducks are still favored to land him.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry works with players during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The five-star recruit previously named his relationship with Terry and Oregon freshman Tommy Tofi as important players in his recruitment in an interview with Steve Wiltfong of Rivals. He got to meet Detroit Lions offensive lineman and former Ducks star Penei Sewell at the Spring Game, who’s a good representative of what offensive line development can be at Oregon.

With Camara passing on his official visits for June, the Ducks might be in a spot to land him if they were already in the lead and have previously connections with him. They do have the disadvantage of not being as close to Camara to visit him in the fall, as the Longhorns and Aggies staff are closer to where he plays high school.

But if Oregon continues to push hard, there’s a chance Camara either commits before the summer’s over or reschedules a visit to Eugene later in the cycle.

Five-Star Isamel Camara’s Recruitment

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Camara is listed as a consensus top-five player at his position and a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2027 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 34 overall recruit, while 247Sports lists him as the No. 27 recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists Camara as a five-star, while he’s considered a five-star by other sites at the moment.

Terry hauled in a pair of offensive line commitments to start out the month of May. He already received a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Avery Michael at the beginning of 2026, and four-star center offensive lineman Gus Corsair committed on May 7, with four-star tackle Cameron Wagner announcing his commitment on May 11.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Camara could add to an offensive line recruiting class that has an opportunity to be the program’s starting unit in the future. The Texas recruit is originally from France and only started playing football in high school, but he is already displaying his freakish athletic ability.

The Ducks’ offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for three straight years under Terry’s guidance. If Camara decides to take his talents to Eugene, he could become part of the next great unit at Oregon and potentially develop into another top NFL Draft prospect.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.