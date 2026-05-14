Oregon Trending Over Texas, LSU for Four-Star Recruit

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry made another big splash in the 2027 recruiting class by earning his third commitment. It might not be the last offensive linemen commit either.

Four-star recruit Ismael Camara visited Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game in April, and the trip seemed to pull the Ducks ahead of teams like the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.

Oregon Ducks Pushing for Four-Star Offensive Lineman Ismael Camara

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Camara received offers from Power Four powerhouses and has an official visit set up with LSU, Texas and the Texas A&M Aggies. He’s scheduled to return to Eugene for his official visit on June 19.

In an interview with Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Camara named his relationships with Terry and Oregon freshman Tommy Tofi as playing key roles in his recruitment. The Ducks hosted top recruits like Camara during the Spring Game, which left quite an impression.

“I got to hang with my boy Tommy and meet Penei (Sewell), and the spring game was like a real game day, 46,000 or so fans. And that is what makes Oregon so special,” Camara told Wiltfong. “The people there. They live and breathe the Ducks. Around town, at the airport, and of course at the game. It is easy to see why hardly anybody transfers from Oregon.”

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Camara posted a picture alongside Sewell, who was a guest coach in the spring game and currently stars for the Detroit Lions in the NFL, and captioned it “Best in the business.” He also posted a picture with Lanning after the visit, signaling the growing optimism for the Ducks in his recruitment.

Oregon has seemingly jumped ahead. The Rivals prediction machine currently gives the Ducks a 74 percent chance to land him. Camara attends Gilmer in Texas, so the Longhorns and the Aggies shouldn’t be out of the race for the 6-6 offensive lineman just yet.

Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line Haul

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have been red hot on the recruiting trail since the start of April, especially when it comes to the offensive line. Coach Dan Lanning and Terry secured their first offensive line commitment back in February from three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael.

Four-star center offensive lineman Gus Corsair joined the 2027 class on May 7, and four-star tackle Cameron Wagner committed shortly after on May 11. The commits follow Oregon’s 2026 offensive line class, which included Tofi and five-star Immanuel Iheanacho.

The future of the Ducks’ offensive line is looking very bright, despite multiple starters on the current unit set to run out of eligibility at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Even though the program doesn’t currently have a five-star offensive lineman for 2027, the quality of the commits appears to be high-level, with plenty of potential in a system that develops players at the positions into NFL prospects.

Camara is also ranked as the No. 34 recruit by Rivals and the No. 24 recruit by 247Sports. If he does commit to Oregon, he’d become the highest-ranked recruit in the 2027 class.

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