Oregon’s Culture Drives Recruiting Pitch for Four-Star Recruit

For the Oregon Ducks, their offensive line entering the 2026 season is one of the strongest groups in the locker room, with last season's mostly-transfer-laden starters giving the young talent amassed by offensive line coach A'lique Terry additional time to sharpen their talents in the trenches.

That time to develop, plus the retention of athletes in "The Lawfirm," might be just the element that secures the commitment of four-star interior offensive lineman and class of 2027 recruit Ismael Camara.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Four-Star Recruit Ismael Camara Looks For In His Future Team

In a recent interview with Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Camara spoke about what he's looking for in his future program, stressing that whatever university he picks is a "life decision" he takes "seriously."

“I have said from the beginning that I am going to make my decision based upon two things. First, the school that can get me ready for a career in football and the NFL, and second, the people," Camara said to Wiltfong.

"From the janitors and the lunch ladies who look like me, to the Head Coach, the AD and University President. I am going to adopt a family that I will be with from here on in. That means everything to me, so I have to do everything I can to make sure that is a right fit. It’s not musical chairs for me and then we play the game again next year," Camara added.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

How Oregon Fits Ismael Camara's Hopes

For Camara, who's only been playing the sport for a little over two years due to his immigration from Le Mans, France, it makes sense to look for a tight-knit offensive line corps not only to become more accustomed to American football culture, but also to get mentors he can learn from and commit to his newly found craft.

That's where Oregon comes in, as Terry's choice to develop his athletes with the veteran anchor of returning starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu gives his younger talent a chance to get experience but not so fast they're unprepared.

Think of offensive tackle Fox Crader, who has proven more and more flashes of talent as he's developed with the Ducks over two years, getting in-game reps throughout the 2025 season to continue ramping up to a potential starting slot.

"We had a ton of guys who we evaluated really well. The last two years, they were a little young, so we're like, 'Let's take some portal guys who are one-year guys!' That gives them still another nine to 12 months to develop. And now that's starting to pay dividends. There's a lot of trust in these guys," Terry said regarding the eager young talent in the offensive line room during spring practice.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Retention Deserves Attention

There's also the focus on retention for the Ducks in their offensive line room. In the 2026 offseason, interior offensive lineman Lipe Moala was the only Duck to find a new home with Hawaii. Beyond that, Oregon's losses in the trenches are simply due to declaring for the NFL Draft or eligibility running out.

For the 6-6, 335-pound Camara, the Ducks keeping their "partners" in "The Law Firm" while boasting 12 fewer sacks than any other Power Four team in the 2025 season shows a dedication to brotherhood and their craft that could make Oregon a perfect landing spot for the Gilmer High School talent.

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