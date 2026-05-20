Oregon Ducks Get Bad News On Four-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit

The Oregon Ducks came up short on a 2027 recruiting target as four-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils over Oregon, Texas A&M, and Utah Utes, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Chandler, Arizona, decided to stay close to home. “ASU!! I’m staying home!!” Hildebrand said in his commitment post on Tuesday. Hildebrand is ranked the No. 98 overall player nationally and No. 3 in Arizona, per 247Sports.

Basha's offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand announces he is signing with Arizona State during his signing ceremony at Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz. on May 19, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham was a former offensive coordinator for Dan Lanning at Oregon in 2022.

Hildebrand would’ve been a valuable addition to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class and strengthened an offensive line that has been among the top in college football the last few seasons.

Oregon's 2027 Offensive Line Recruit Commits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is looking to build another top recruiting class under coach Dan Lanning. Following Hildebrand’s commitment to Arizona State, the Ducks now rank as the No. 10 overall 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports, ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (No. 5), UCLA Bruins (No. 6), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 8), and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 9).

The Ducks have 12 total commits in their 2027 recruiting class, three of which are offensive line recruits. Two of those recruits are four-star, per 247Sports, including St. Joseph-Ogden offensive tackle Cameron Wagner and Hays offensive lineman Gus Corsair.

Three-star Turlock offensive tackle Avery Michael is another recruit in the 2027 class that Oregon fans look forward to seeing on their offensive line in the future. Throughout Lanning’s tenure as the Ducks' coach, Oregon has built a strong offensive line, which has helped their high-powered offense lead the team to two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and to the doorstep of a national championship.

The Future Of Oregon's Offensive Line Under Lanning

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With offensive line coach A'lique Terry, the Ducks' offensive line will look to continue to dominate even without Hildebrand in the group for the 2027 season.

Center Iapani Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli are among the two returners on the Oregon offensive line who aim to step up to protect star quarterback Dante Moore, following the departures of Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World to the NFL.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson (35) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Gernorris Wilson, Kawika Rogers, Tommy Tofi, and Koloi Keli are among the other key pieces for the future of Oregon’s offensive line. As a part of their 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 overall, per 247Sports, behind USC, five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho is a recruit that Oregon fans are excited about.

Iheanacho is rated as the No. 11 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class and No. 1-ranked offensive lineman. With his talent, he will make an immediate impact on Oregon's offensive line when the Ducks' season kicks off against on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos.

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