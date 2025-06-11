Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Visiting Oregon: Ducks Trending For Commitment?
The Oregon Ducks are set to host five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons on an official visit to Eugene this weekend, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Lyons is currently the top uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2026. Oregon still need a quarterback signed in the 2026 cycle.
If Lyons commits to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Oregon's No. 10 ranked recruiting class would see a major boost.
Lyons, who is listed as the No.13 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by 247Sports, will be taking an LDS mission trip upon graduating from high school, meaning the talented gunslinger will play college football in the 2027 cycle.
Lyons had an incredible junior season with Folsom High School, winning the California Gatorade Player of the Year while leading Folsom to an 11-2 record and a Northern California championship game. Lyons had an outrageous touchdown/interception ratio, posting 46 touchdowns and only six picks in his junior year.
Lyons is a dual-threat quarterback, with which Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have plenty of experience. Lyons showed off what he could do out of the scramble in his junior season, carrying the rock for 585 yards on 118 carries, translating to roughly 5.0 yards per carry.
While USC had the inside track to Lyons signature early in his recruitment, the Trojans have since fizzled out. Lyons canceled his official visit to USC that was set to take place last weekend. Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams committed to USC back in February, it’s possible Williams’ commitment played a role in Lyons's cancellation.
Although Oregon still does not have a quarterback signed in the class of 2026, it’s not for lack of trying. The Ducks were very much alive in the race for No.1 quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in May. The Ducks also had a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, before Williams flipped and committed to USC.
With faith playing a large role in Lyons's decision, it’s no surprise that the BYU Cougars are in the hunt for Lyons. Lyons will take an official visit to Utah to visit the campus and coach Kalani Sitake following his first official visit to the Ducks.
For what it’s worth, a large amount of the staff at On3 has crystal-balled Lyons to the Ducks. Max Torres, Steve Wiltfong, and Justin Hopkins have all heard enough on their end to make their prediction that Lyons will be an Oregon Duck in 2027.
The month of June has been an incredibly important time for Oregon recruiting. Just last week the Ducks hosted four five-star recruits on campus as they look to finish with yet another top-ten ranked recruiting class. With Lyons being the highest-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026 still not committed, the Ducks have also yet to sign a quarterback from the 2026 class, Lyons signing with Oregon could very well be the perfect match for both parties.