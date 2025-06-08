Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning hosted an elite group of recruits over the weekend, and photos from the photoshoot portion of the official visits are going viral on social media.
A number of top prospects were in Eugene, including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, five-star safety Jett Washington, and four-star safety Joey O'Brien. Oregon also had a few commits from the class of 2026 on campus: four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Recruits taking photos in a team's uniform has become commonplace around the country, but the Ducks' latest photoshoots from the weekend are grabbing attention online. One of Oregon's new backdrops included a science lab, and another featured aa black Mercedez-Benz G-Wagon.
In some of the photos, it appears as though members of the Ducks' recruiting staff wore an Nike-branded, bright orange HAZMAT suit. Behind some of the photos is a large warning sign with sub-heading that reads, "Player Development In Progress."
Additionally, every recruit posted photos of them wearing different Oregon uniforms from their official visit. With the Ducks' new "Generation O" uniforms, there is seemingly an endless supply of combinations for recruits to choose from.
Prospects will also wear special edition jerseys like Oregon's "Heroes" uniform or some throwback combinations. Five-star receiver Calvin Russell got the attention of Ducks fans by wearing Oregon's diamond-plate jerseys that were first introduced in 2006.
MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms
MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State
The Ducks have worn throwback uniforms from 1994, but some fans have been clamoring for a return of the early 2000s uniforms. Most recently, Oregon re-introduced the diamond plating as a small detail on the collar of the new "Fly Era" jerseys that were revealed before the 2024 season.
Lanning and his staff signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country in the 2025 cycle, and the Ducks are continuing to host some of the best high school prospects in the nation. After signing an elite group of defensive backs, Oregon is looking to continue adding depth with five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star safety Jett Washington, and four-star safety Joey O'Brien.
The three defensive back recruits posed for a photo together, but can the Ducks actually land all three?
A few of the high school prospects that ere in Eugene over the weekend already have commitment dates set, with O'Brien scheduled to commit on June 20. Arrington and Russell are planning to reveal their decisions on July 5.
The Ducks will have to beat out Notre Dame, Clemson, and Penn State for O'Brien while Arrington is reportedly interested in Alabama, USC, and Texas A&M. As for Russell, the elite receiver out of Miami, Florida, could be hard to pull out of the South for Oregon. Russell is being recruited by Florida, Florida State, Miami, and LSU, in addition to the Ducks.