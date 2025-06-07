Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
The Miami Hurricanes lost their strength coach on Saturday as former Oregon Ducks strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Feld announced that he is stepping away from Miami's program. Feld was hired to work at Oregon by former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal in 2018 as one of the first hires that Cristobal made as the coach at Oregon.
While with the Ducks, Feld enjoyed a bit of virality online, thanks in part to his trademark mustache. The former Oregon strength coach coined the catchphrase "Fill The Sleeves," and he also created a 45-day challenge that encouraged his followers to work on building muscle mass in their biceps and triceps.
However, Feld followed Cristobal to Miami in 2022 after spending four seasons in Eugene, Oregon. Now, it appears as though Feld and Cristobal are parting ways after the Miami strength coach revealed he will no longer be working for the Hurricanes' football program.
Feld announced the news with a heartfelt message that he posted onto social media:
"Thank you to the University of Miami and the Hurricane Football program for a great run! I have nothing but love and respect for this football team," wrote Feld in his announcement. "This was a tough decision to have to make, but ultimately the choice was clear. At the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more fro me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances. Failing as a husband and a father will never be an option."
"Developing a world-class performance team at The U will always be a highlight of my career, and I am leaving the Canes football program in extremely capable hands. I have no doubt they will continue to lead the profession and have great success," Feld continued.
Feld did not thank or address Cristobal in his statement, but he did leave a motivational message behind for his former players.
"To the players: I love you guys. Serving you every day has made me a better husband, father, and coach. For that I will never be able to thank you enough. Remember, no individual is important than The Team. Stick together, and finish what you started," Feld wrote.
Cristobal and Miami hired two assistant strength and conditioning coaches, Nick Tulloch and Houston Owens, prior to Feld's departure from the program. With Tulloch and Owens already working for Miami, it is unclear whether Cristobal will replace Feld by promoting from within or making an outside hire.
Prior to working at Oregon and Miami with Cristobal, Feld was part of the Georgia Bulldogs program as the assistant director of strength and conditioning. Feld also volunteered for the Alabama Crimson Tide where he met Cristobal, who worked under Alabama coach Nick Saban for four seasons.