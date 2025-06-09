5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit
The Oregon Ducks hosted an elite group of recruits over the weekend. One of the top recruiting targets to visit was five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is one of the top available recruits from the class of 2026, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks pushing to receive his commitment.
Washington is one of the most sought-after recruits available. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. In addition to Oregon, the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are heavily recruiting the five-star recruit.
Washington does not have an official commitment date, but he is expected to do so this summer following his official visits. After his official visit with the Ducks, Washington spoke to On3 about the visit.
“Oregon is still high on my list and I’m feeling pretty good about them,” Washington said. “It is a great program and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, coach Lanning has the program going up and I liked it a lot.”
“The coaches made me feel like I have been there 50+ times and that it’s a home for me,” Washington said. “I’ve spent time with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach Hampton and Lanning. Their message was that I am a priority and Oregon is great for me.”
The Oregon Ducks have had a strong defense the past couple of seasons, hoping to keep the momentum going for the next several years. Washington was awarded the MaxPreps Gorman Player of the Year, recording 38 tackles, five interceptions, and one forced fumble.
“The overall visit was great and the feeling was special,” Washington said. “Getting around the players, seeing more of the area and my talks and meetings with the staff were some of the highlights.”
Washington had a visit with the Ducks in April which helped push Oregon higher on his list. The five-star safety did have an official scheduled with Ohio State later in June, but it has since been canceled, giving him the chance to visit the Ducks earlier than expected.
In addition to Washington, the Ducks hosted five-star recruits, linebacker Tyler Atkinson, wide receiver/cornerback Brandon Arrington, and edge rusher Richard Wesley. The Ducks are looking to turn their luck around with recruiting and building a dominant team.
Washington would be a major addition to Oregon’s recruiting class of 2026. The Ducks' class of 2026 is ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. The program has received seven commitments featuring one five-star and four four-star recruits.
Despite not having many commitments, the team is building an elite defense with their recruiting class. Washington could join four-star recruits safety Xavier Lherisse, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. After the visit, Oregon is high on Washington’s list as he narrows down his recruitment.