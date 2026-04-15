Oregon Ducks Take Leap in Latest Recruiting Class Rankings

The Oregon Ducks and the rest of the nation continue to recruit their top targets in the class of 2027 as they are entering a key portion of the cycle. Official visits are gearing up to begin soon, and the Ducks have many of their top targets on the board.

Even with many of their top targets being uncommitted, the Ducks still crack the top-10 when it comes to the Rivals Industry team rankings in the class of 2027.

Where the Oregon Ducks Rank

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks enter the top-25 rankings at No. 7 currently when it comes to the Rivals Industry rankings. They trail just two teams in the Big Ten. The two teams they follow behind are the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans, who are both inside the top five. Ohio State is currently at No. 4, while the Trojans are narrowly behind them at No. 5.

The Ducks have eight total commits in the class of 2027, and all of them were high-priority recruits on their list. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff are far from done with the class, but the class they have put together so far is shaping up to be something special. A recent commitment from four-star cornerback Josiah Molden on April 12 bumped up the Ducks in the recruiting class rankings.

The Ducks have six four-stars, while two of the players they have committed fall below the four-star mark, coming in as three-stars. The Rivals Industry's highest-ranked commitment for the Ducks in the class of 2027 is four-star EDGE rusher recruiting commit Rashad Streets. Streets is one of the top players in the nation when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He has found a home with the Ducks and has been a top peer recruiter for the program since announcing he would be committing.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player who trails just behind Streets in the rankings is one of the more coveted defensive backs in the country. Four-star cornerback recruiting commit Ai'King Hall is who comes in at second recruit for the Ducks, as he is ranked at No. 71, which is just eight spots behind Streets, who ranks at No. 63. Hall is someone who has dominated the state of Alabama and is a ball-hawk on the defensive side of the ball.

Oregon Ducks' Current 2027 Commitments

The rest of the committed players on the list check in as follows:

• Zane Rowe (four-star) (No. 100)

• Josiah Molden (four-star) (No. 166)

• CaDarius McMiller (four-star) (No. 175)

• Cam Pritchett (four-star) (No. 205)

• Avery Michael (three-star) (No. 449)

• Sam Ngata (three-star) (No. 864)

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Next Recruiting Targets

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are plenty more prospects remaining on the board who could help boost the Ducks in the industry rankings. One of the players who comes to mind is their top target at the wide receiver position, Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant is a weapon who is viewed as one of the nation's shifty wideouts. He is very gifted and is someone who would change the rankings immediately, as he is a highly rated four-star prospect at this time.

Ducks fans are also hoping for a quarterback commitment sometime soon, as they remain targeting many of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the class. Will Mencl out of Arizona is one name to keep an eye on moving forward. A quarterback would only help the rankings jump up, as the Ducks will be in a great position to push for another top-five class again with their 2027 recruiting class.

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