Five-Star Recruit Makes Announcement With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia

The Oregon Ducks received some big news when it comes to the recruiting world. They landed inside the top-12 schools of five-star EDGE target Anthony Sweeney's recruiting list, per Rivals.

Sweeney is one of the better EDGE rushers in the nation, and he is currently rated as the No. 3 EDGE in the nation. He is also the 18th-best prospect in the nation and the best player inside the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports Composite. Sweeney's top-12 schools were released on Tuesday, and the Ducks were included.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Waddles, the Oregon Ducks mascot, does push ups after a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Here is Sweeney's top 12:

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers

Miami Hurricanes

Auburn Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Maryland Terrapins

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oregon Ducks

Sweeney has been recruited by the Oregon Ducks for nearly a year, as he received his Ducks offer back on March 19 of 2025. This was Sweeney's 18th recorded offer, but the Ducks were still early to the party. Nearly the full list of schools that made the top-12 were schools that have been talking to him for quite some time.

MORE: Oregon's Next Star Offensive Tackle is Already on the Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Elite Georgia Bulldogs Recruit

MORE: College Football Analyst Strongly Defends Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The most recent school to offer the prospect and make the list is Texas Tech, who offered him on Jan. 13. Texas Tech has been known to join recruitments late, but has been one of the more popular programs when it comes to finishing recruitments. They have been known to compete at a high level with the NIL side of things, which has allowed them to land five-stars.

Who Do The Ducks Have Committed Now?

As for the Ducks, they currently have a total of two commitments in the class, which has them listed as the 34th-best team in the country for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. As of now, the two committed prospects include Cameron Pritchett and Sam Ngata.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pritchett is an uber-talented EDGE, who has a ton of upside, while Ngata is the more recent addition at the linebacker position. The Ducks have hopes of being able to land someone like Sweeney, but the competition is stiff. As of now, there has been little to no news on a leader in Sweeney's recruitment, which leads many to believe that the end isn't near.

This will likely be a recruitment that pushes through the summer, as a large majority of the prospects in the 2027 class will want to wait until after they take their summer official visits. This is when the leader for many talented players will begin to become visible. There seems to be a level of optimism that each school has a solid chance of getting an official visit.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Ducks can get him to campus sooner rather than later, they will be in great shape, as they would love nothing more than to add one of their top EDGE targets in the class.

Recommended Articles