Five-Star Recruit Makes Announcement With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks received some big news when it comes to the recruiting world. They landed inside the top-12 schools of five-star EDGE target Anthony Sweeney's recruiting list, per Rivals.
Sweeney is one of the better EDGE rushers in the nation, and he is currently rated as the No. 3 EDGE in the nation. He is also the 18th-best prospect in the nation and the best player inside the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports Composite. Sweeney's top-12 schools were released on Tuesday, and the Ducks were included.
Here is Sweeney's top 12:
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- LSU Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Auburn Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Maryland Terrapins
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Oregon Ducks
Sweeney has been recruited by the Oregon Ducks for nearly a year, as he received his Ducks offer back on March 19 of 2025. This was Sweeney's 18th recorded offer, but the Ducks were still early to the party. Nearly the full list of schools that made the top-12 were schools that have been talking to him for quite some time.
The most recent school to offer the prospect and make the list is Texas Tech, who offered him on Jan. 13. Texas Tech has been known to join recruitments late, but has been one of the more popular programs when it comes to finishing recruitments. They have been known to compete at a high level with the NIL side of things, which has allowed them to land five-stars.
Who Do The Ducks Have Committed Now?
As for the Ducks, they currently have a total of two commitments in the class, which has them listed as the 34th-best team in the country for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. As of now, the two committed prospects include Cameron Pritchett and Sam Ngata.
Pritchett is an uber-talented EDGE, who has a ton of upside, while Ngata is the more recent addition at the linebacker position. The Ducks have hopes of being able to land someone like Sweeney, but the competition is stiff. As of now, there has been little to no news on a leader in Sweeney's recruitment, which leads many to believe that the end isn't near.
This will likely be a recruitment that pushes through the summer, as a large majority of the prospects in the 2027 class will want to wait until after they take their summer official visits. This is when the leader for many talented players will begin to become visible. There seems to be a level of optimism that each school has a solid chance of getting an official visit.
If the Ducks can get him to campus sooner rather than later, they will be in great shape, as they would love nothing more than to add one of their top EDGE targets in the class.