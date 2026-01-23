4-Star EDGE Recruit Cameron Pritchett Updates Commitment to Oregon

Four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett is the lone recruit committed to the Oregon Ducks from the 2027 class. Pritchett committed to Oregon in June, but that has not stopped other programs from pushing to flip his decision.

In December, Rivals' Chad Simmons reported that several programs were pushing to flip Pritchett as he scheduled visits, but the four-star lineman recently updated his recruitment status, saying he is locked in with the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m locked in with Oregon. I don’t see myself flipping right now. I got a pretty good relationship with the coaches,” Pritchett told Larry Rudolph of QB Country.

NEWS: Oregon ‘27 EDGE commit Cameron Pritchett updates his recruitment: @Cam_Pritchett_



“I’m locked in with Oregon. I don’t see myself flipping anytime soon.”



Pritchett plans to visit Eugene January 31st. He’s been committed since June 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/wsxzbLL4aO — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) January 23, 2026

Pritchett added that he will be visiting Oregon on Jan. 31. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Pritchett is the No. 177 recruit in the nation, the No. 22 defensive lineman, and the No. 6 player from Alabama. As a talented athlete, Pritchett will likely still be targeted by several programs.

Cameron Pritchett’s Fit with the Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have done well in developing defensive players since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program. Whether they are a five-star recruit or a walk-on, defensive players can excel with the Ducks.

Oregon’s defense has been a driving factor in the team’s success. The Ducks are coming off a season where they recorded 30 sacks and allowed 273.7 yards per game. As Oregon continues to chase a national title, ensuring it has a consistently strong defense each year is crucial, which makes Pritchett's commitment valuable to the program.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Pritchett’s commitment, the Oregon Ducks are gaining a player who can help the defense remain consistent each year. He is a player with high potential, and Lanning and the Ducks recruited him hard to earn his commitment over the summer.



While Pritchett is committed, the staff has to continue keep up their communication with Pritchett the way they have, to ensure he stays locked in with the Ducks. It is still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and with his potential, other programs can continue to push for the flip.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The programs Rivals has reported to be targeting Pritchett are the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Auburn Tigers. There could be other programs that surface over time for the lineman as well. Oregon has the chance not only to add a highly ranked defensive lineman but also to keep the Alabama native from flipping to an SEC program.

When Pritchett is on campus on Jan. 31, the staff will have to keep up their recruiting effort to show the four-star recruit why Oregon is the right choice for him.

Oregon’s Recruiting Success to Continue

One of the biggest aspects of landing an early commitment is that the players can help teams with recruiting. Pritchett can continue to advocate for the Ducks, ensuring more elite recruits commit to the program.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon has produced elite recruiting classes, and Pritchett, an Alabama native, is an example of how the program has done well in landing talent from across the nation. The Ducks signed multiple players from Alabama through the 2026 recruiting class, including five-star EDGE Anthony Jones.

With Pritchett reiterating that he is locked in, the Ducks are showing they can continue their recruiting success on a national level.

Pritchett is just one of several talented players Oregon will land from the 2027 recruiting class. With Pritchett locked in, the Ducks can continue to build their recruiting momentum and roster a team that will compete in the College Football Playoff each year.

