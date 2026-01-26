Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Elite Georgia Bulldogs Recruit

One prime flip target from the 2027 recruiting class is four-star cornerback Donte Wright, who has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since June, but the Oregon Ducks have continued to target him.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Wright is the No. 38 recruit, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 5 player from California. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have fielded a dominant defense and could be trending towards flipping Wright’s commitment.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donte Wright to Possibly Flip Commitment to Oregon

According to Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong, if a team does flip Wright’s commitment, the Oregon Ducks are the ones who are putting up enough of a fight to do so. Oregon hosted several recruits over the weekend, including Wright, who afterward had nothing but praise for the Ducks.

“The environment is great, a lot of top 27’ recruits are out,” Wright told Rivals. “They have been great to me and my mom and Coach Dan and I continue to build our relationship. I see what he is trying to do with this talent out here.”

The other programs that could be flip candidates are the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Wright is a California native, which has given those programs the advantage of proximity, but the Ducks are making a strong push.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Oregon Can Stand out to Donte Wright

With Wright highlighting his communication with Lanning, the Oregon Ducks are in a position to flip his commitment.

With consistent communication from the head coach, Lanning can show Wright he is a priority for the Ducks. Lanning has played a critical role in recruiting, notably because of his commitment to Oregon.

Since taking over the program, Lanning has had the Ducks trending in the right direction, competing in the College Football Playoff two years in a row. Knowing there will not be a coaching change because of Lanning provides the stability that recruits may look for.

The Oregon Ducks will also give playing time to true freshmen who have earned the chance. Lanning’s commonly uses the ideology that if a player is good enough, they are old enough.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lanning proved that to be true as Oregon started many true freshmen throughout the 2025 season, notably cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Finney not only emerged as a top freshman on the team but as an elite cornerback, racking up 42 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Oregon can use Finney’s success as an example that not only can a true freshman cornerback play in their first year, but also become a key starter for the program.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Grows

The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the 2027 recruiting class. While it is earlywith two commits, the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 35 in the nation per 247Sports.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett committed to the program in June and recently revealed he is still locked in with the team.

On Jan. 24, the Ducks received their second commitment, three-star athlete Sam Ngata. Ngata is the son of former Oregon Ducks linebacker Haloti Ngata and is set to continue the family legacy with the program.

If Oregon can flip Wright’s commitment, not only will that be a big addition to the program’s defense, but it will be a positive sign that the Ducks are building another elite recruiting class.

