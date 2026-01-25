Oregon's Next Star Offensive Tackle is Already on the Ducks

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line has been among the best in the nation over the last few seasons. Even though the unit is consistently a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, every season has seen changes to the starting group.

The 2026 season is set to feature more transition with the offensive line. The Ducks retain starting center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, but there will be changes around him. Oregon offensive tackle Fox Crader is among the players who could start in 2026 after serving in a rotational role in 2025.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why 2026 Could Be a Breakout Season for Fox Crader

Crader stepped into the spotlight toward the end of his redshirt season in 2025. The Ducks’ offensive line dealt with injuries entering a top-25 matchup against the USC Trojans. Despite Crader only appearing in five games heading into the outing, he impressed at left tackle.

“Our coaches have a lot of confidence in him. Again, a guy being ready for that. He did a lot of work until he got that opportunity, too,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the Ducks defeated USC. “That doesn't just happen on accident. That's a guy that is working his tail off.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of his 30 passes in the USC game that Crader was heavily featured in. The Ducks’ run game also thrived, with running back Noah Whittington rushing for over 100 yards.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fans have seen a small sample size of what Crader brings to the offensive line, especially against top opponents. He seems to have earned the trust of both his teammates and the coaching staff through his work in practice.

Crader also finished high school as a coveted offensive line recruit. He was a four-star in the 2024 recruiting class. Programs like Texas, LSU, Georgia and Alabama also pursued Crader, but he ended up choosing the Ducks. He might not be a proven starter yet, but he’s a player who’s spent time in Oregon’s system and showed flashes of stardom.

Breaking Down the Ducks’ Offensive Line

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Laloulu, Oregon right guard Dave Iuli is the other player returning on the offensive line. The Ducks also added offensive tackle Michael Bennett, who transferred from Yale.

Lanning and his staff were among the programs that pursued former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. After Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry met with Seaton in Atlanta, he ended up committing to LSU.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crader earning a spot in the starting unit becomes much more likely with Seaton ending up with the Tigers. Incoming five-star freshman Immanuel Iheanacho is another option who could see a major role at tackle for the Ducks.

Oregon loses offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, who is set to head to the NFL after running out of eligibility. Pregnon’s exit leaves an opening at left guard for the Ducks. Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers also stepped up when there were injuries to the offensive line in 2025. Incoming freshman Tommy Tofi is another option, as well as former five-star in the 2025 class, Douglas Utu.