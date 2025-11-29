How Five-Star Tight End Recruit Kendre Harrison Will Boost Oregon's Offense
The Oregon Ducks' recruiting class of 2026 is filled with elite athletes who can help lead the team for the next several years. One of the most notable athletes joining Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks is tight end Kendre’Harrison.
Harrison is a five-star recruit who committed to the Ducks in 2024. Per the ESPN Top 300, Harrison is ranked No. 14 overall, and is the No. 1 tight end and No. 2 player from North Carolina.
Harrison is a natural athlete and is also committed to the Oregon Ducks for basketball. In high school, he plays both tight end and defensive end, showing his physicality and ability to block at a high level as a tight end.
How Kendre Harrison Will Boost Oregon Ducks’ Offense
The Oregon Ducks have a strong history under Lanning in using their tight ends. While Harrison is an athlete who can make a difference quickly, the Ducks will ensure he is ready before stepping into a critical role.
Oregon uses its tight ends heavily in the passing game, as seen this season with tight end Kenyon Sadiq. With Harrison's athletic abilities, he will be a dominant threat in the passing game.
This season for Oregon, Sadiq is the team’s leading receiver heading into the final game. Sadiq has 479 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He is in his junior season, and this is his first year as a true role player. While 2025 has been a breakout year for Sadiq, he had chances to make plays in 2024, notably in the Big Ten championship game.
Sadiq had to show his patience as in 2024, tight end Terrance Ferguson was the No. 1 tight end. Sadiq still had targets in his sophomore season, but he has stepped up in 2025 and could be a name to watch early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Harrison could have a similar path as Sadiq, which could turn him into a big player for the Oregon Ducks in the near future. Sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson is earning valuable playing time this season with 20 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. Johnson could have the chance to step up next year, while Harrison can still play and have big moments.
With Oregon's heavy utilization of the tight end position, Harrison is joining a team where he can excel on the offense. The five-star recruit is aware that he may have to be patient in his true freshman season, but he knows the program will develop him well for the future. In May, Harrison visited the Oregon Ducks and spoke to On3 about the program’s ability to develop players.
“It’s all about development and getting to the next level when you go to a place like Oregon,” Harrison told On3. “I want to go to the next level. I want to be a first-round draft pick tight end. I feel like that’s what Oregon can do to me.”
When Harrison takes the field for the Oregon Ducks’ offense, he is going to be a player to watch in the passing game. The Oregon Ducks have one of the top offenses this season, and the team can continue to excel with Harrison and other incoming recruits. With the upcoming recruiting class, the program will not slow down and will continue to chase a national title each year.
Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class
As the early national signing period quickly approaches, the Oregon Ducks hold an elite recruiting class. Harrison is one of Oregon's five five-star recruits, per On3. The program has 19 total commits, including 11 four-star recruits.
The Oregon Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. Harrison and the other players joining the program will ensure the Ducks do not slow down their dominance, and Oregon will continue to be a College Football Playoff team for the next several years.