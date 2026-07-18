One Former Five-Star Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Oregon

Dan Lanning continues to haul in five-star recruits as the Oregon Ducks coach enters his fifth year at the helm. While former five-star recruits like Matayo Uiagalelei and Dakorien Moore have already lived up to their ranking coming out of high school, others are still developing into their roles.

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks’ roster will be full of former five-star recruits, with one former high school standout having the opportunity to break through for a career season.

Oregon Ducks Former Five-Star Recruit Poised for a Big Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Na’eem Offord could emerge as a potential starter at Oregon heading into his sophomore season. Offord was one of the top recruits in the 2025 cycle, earning a five-star ranking by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

The Alabama native was ranked as high as the No. 5 recruit in the class (ESPN) and was the consensus No. 1 recruit in his state in 2025. Offord totaled nine interceptions, a sack, three tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at Parker High School. He finished with 46 tackles and four interceptions in his senior season alone and showcased his versatility by contributing on special teams.

During Offord’s freshman year at Oregon, he gained early experience by playing in all 15 games. As a rotational piece, Offord contributed 15 tackles and played in College Football Playoff games against James Madison and Indiana.

Na’eem Offord’s Path to a Breakout Season

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offord flashed his potential coming out of high school, and he already has valuable game reps at the collegiate level. With a full season under his belt, Offord has a case to take the next step and become a regular contributor in the Ducks’ secondary in 2026.

Former Oregon defensive backs coach and current defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said ahead of the 2026 Spring Game that Offord’s IQ has grown and his understanding of concepts. Additionally, Offord’s confidence and his physical transformation have been notable.

“So the more you know, the more valuable you are to the team, the more valuable you are to the organization,” Hampton said. “He's gotten stronger in the offseason. Coach (Wilson) Love and I were talking today earlier about his before-and-after pictures of how his body has changed.”

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So he's gotten stronger. He's always had a very unique skill set. He has great ball skills, great COD, he's got great competitive toughness, and he's a great kid. He works extremely hard, but he's just growing in the system and understanding the concepts a lot better this year than he did last year."

Cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu return as projected starters in the secondary. But with former starting cornerback Jadon Canady as well as cornerback Theran Johnson out of eligibility, Offord has an opportunity to seize at least an important role in the rotation, if not a starting role in 2026.

The adjustment to the speed and physicality at the Division I level can take time. Based on Hampton’s comments during the spring, it seems that Offord’s putting in the attention to detail in the offseason to further put himself in a position to ramp up his contributions to the program in the fall.

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