Oregon Ducks' All-Time Biggest Recruiting Days Under Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks are setting off recruiting fireworks to kick off July once again under coach Dan Lanning.

The Pacific Northwest program soared into the top-three college football recruiting class rankings after picking up commitments from five-star receiver Xavier Sabb, five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. in a three-day span. Following another “double-Duck” commitment day in the 2027 cycle, here are five of the Ducks’ most impressive single-day recruiting dates in the Lanning era.

July 1, 2026

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr., who was selected as The Commercial Appeal’s Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on December 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hayden Stepp (five-star cornerback)

Tae Walden Jr. (four-star athlete)

Lanning’s biggest day of the 2027 cycle so far is arguably securing two blue-chip recruits in one day with four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp.

The Ducks have experienced multiple recruiting days in the 2027 cycle with more than one recruiting commit. But July 1 brought the program more than one coveted recruit who could be a key piece of the future secondary unit. Stepp and Walden’s commitments also elevated the Ducks’ recruiting class ranking and showed that Oregon can beat SEC programs to earn four and five-star commitments.

July 3, 2025

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Iheanacho (five-star offensive tackle)

Devin Jackson (four-star safety)

Similar to the Stepp and Walden commitments, the 2026 cycle hasn’t yet had the opportunity to prove its value at the collegiate level. Still, the commitments from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star safety Devin Jackson were arguably the biggest recruiting day for the incoming recruiting class.

Iheanacho is a player who fans anticipate contributing right away and contend for a starting position along the offensive line. His commitment may have made this list if it were a single Duck day, as Lanning also earned a four-star commitment on the same day. Jackson enters the program with the opportunity to become a key part of the Ducks’ secondary, especially at a safety position featuring veteran players.

July 4, 2024

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore (five-star receiver)

There’s beginning to be a theme for Lanning on Fourth of July weekend. Dakorien Moore’s commitment to the Ducks set the tone for Oregon’s future receiver recruiting.

Not only did Lanning land a five-star receiver here, but he brought in the top-ranked receiver in the class. Moore has lived up to his ranking so far, recording four touchdowns as a true freshman and 497 yards on 34 receptions.

Lanning followed up his recruiting victory with Moore by hauling five-star receiver commitments from Jalen Lott (class of 2026), Dakota Guerrant (class of 2027) and, on July 3, Sabb (class of 2027). Moore’s decision and early success at Oregon paved the way for more highly-touted receivers to head to Eugene to play under Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas.

December 21, 2022

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei (five-star defensive lineman)

Daylen Austin (four-star cornerback)

Austin Novosad (four-star quarterback)

Jayden Limar (four-star running back)

Solomon Davis (three-star athlete)

If a double-Duck day wasn’t enough, then how about a quintuple Duck day? Oregon officially named Lanning head coach on December 11, 2021. The 2023 recruiting class was his first full cycle in Eugene, and it was highlighted by four blue-chip commitments in one day.

Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei panned out to be the headliner of the 2023 cycle. With the opportunity to become a Day 1 or Day 2 NFL Draft pick in 2026, he elected to return to Oregon for his senior season. Uiagalelei’s Ducks’ career featured an impressive 10.5 sacks in his sophomore season in 2024, and he has the opportunity to compete for the single-season program record in 2026.

While Uiagalelei will likely go down as an Oregon star to remember, Daylen Austin, Austin Novosad, Jayden Limar and Solomon Davis all played important roles in the Ducks’ depth during their time in Eugene. The other four recruits on this date ended up transferring, but their seasons at Oregon provided the program with impact players.

Limar rushed for four touchdowns and received another, while rushing for 442 yards on 95 carries in his three seasons with the Ducks. Novosad never had the opportunity to start for Oregon, but served as a backup in a competitive quarterback room.

February 2, 2022

Oregon running back Jordan James warms up ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan James (four-star running back)

Dave Iuli (four-star offensive lineman)

Emar’rion Winston (three-star EDGE)

Lanning arrived late in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but landed just outside the top-10 in the class rankings due to making a big splash on National Signing Day.

The 2022 cycle was topped off with the signing of running back Jordan James. James flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs, where Lanning previously served as defensive coordinator before taking the helm in Eugene.

James ended up becoming a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft following three successful years at Oregon. He ended up finishing with 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns, including a 1,000-plus-yard season in 2024.

There was also Dave Iuli, who remains on the Ducks heading into his final season of eligibility in 2026. Iuli has been a part of multiple iterations of the Oregon offensive line and an important starting guard in the unit that ended up a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2025.

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