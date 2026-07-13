Oregon Ducks Battling LSU, Tennessee for Talented EDGE Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have already started the class of 2027 with the additions of 24 commitments in the class, and a ranking of No. 2 on 247Sports. While the class of 2027 will be their primary focus, the Ducks still have the responsibility of recruiting the classes coming up after the 2027 class, including the class of 2028.

Luckily for the Ducks, they made the cut for four-star EDGE recruit George Parkinson IV as the talented recruit revealed his top six schools.

George Parkinson IV Announces His Top Schools

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Parkinson IV's final six schools are the Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Oregon Ducks.

Parkinson IV has become a top EDGE in the country, earning a 247Sports ranking of No. 89 in the nation and No. 15 at the position. He also ranks as the state of Pennsylvania's No. 2 prospect in the class of 2028. Although he announced his top schools, he has yet to announce a possible commitment date, which isn't out of the normal actions of a prospect who is entering his junior season of high school.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The majority of the prospects in the class of 2028 will likely commit during the summer prior to their senior season, although there will be a bulk of prospects who will announce their commitment during the spring. If he were to go ahead and announce his commitment, he would be the first commit for three of the six teams, as the only teams who has landed at least one commit in the class of 2028 on his list are the Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As for the Ducks, he is currently a top target as he is just one of the 22 prospects at the EDGE position who holds an offer from Oregon, per 247Sports. He would be a major addition for Oregon's 2028 class, and he could help the Ducks get off to a great start. EDGE is expected to be a huge position of need, as the Ducks have a total of three commits off the EDGE in the class of 2027, but will be losing multiple rostered EDGEs within the next two seasons.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to members of the media following spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2028. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will be losing at least two major EDGEs, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, after the 2026 season due to eligibility loss. They could lose even more within the next two seasons thanks to the popular trend for players to enter the college transfer portal if they don't receive the playtime that they would like.

This means that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff will likely take the commitment of at least two EDGEs in the class of 2028, with the chance of them taking even more commitments. However, recruiting for the class of 2027 is not quite finished either for Lanning and company.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.