The Good And Bad From Former Oregon Ducks in NFL Week 7
Former Oregon Ducks who are now in the NFL were on display in NFL week 7 of the 2025 season. With four different former Oregon quarterbacks getting playing time, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel the Ducks were featured heavily on Sunday.
Nix and the Broncos had a historic comeback against the New York Jets while Herbert and the Chargers struggled against Indianapolis. How did the rest of former Ducks in the NFL fare?
1. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos to a 33-32 win over the New York Giants in week 7. Nix orchestrated a comeback for the ages, leading Denver to 33 points in the fourth quarter. Nix became the first quarterback in NFL history to ever rush for two touchdowns and pass for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Through three quarters, the Broncos trailed by 19.
The first of four touchdowns that the Broncos would go on to score was a Duck-to-Duck connection, with Nix finding former Oregon Duck wide receiver Troy Franklin for a two-yard score. Nix and the Broncos moved to 5-2 with the win, and they sit at the top of the AFC West division.
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Ducks star Justin Herbert threw two interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts as the Chargers fell to 4-3 on the season. Herbert set a career high in passing yards with 420 yards and paired it with three touchdown passes while going 27-55 through the air. Herbert and the Chargers will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in week 8 of the NFL season.
3. Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The former Oregon Duck fan-favorite and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson had a breakout game for the Bucs in their week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. Johnson, who went viral earlier this season for thinking that “MVP” chants directed at Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield were intended for him, reeled in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans went down with a shoulder injury in the week 7 matchup so Johnson may see an increase in snaps moving forward. Tampa Bay will face off against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans in week 8, with Johnson expected to play a big role.
4. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel was in action in week seven for the Cleveland Browns as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-6. Gabriel had a modest outing, going 13-18 for 116 yards in inclement weather. Gabriel managed 12 yards on four carries.
With quarterback Joe Flacco now out of the picture, the future is there for the taking for Gabriel, as he has locked himself into the starting quarterback position. The Browns are now 2-5 on the season and will face off against the New England Patriots