    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    The Ducks should be getting back a key piece of their offensive line.
    Author:

    Coming out of their bye week, the Ducks are getting healthier. It may not feel quite that way after losing starters CJ Verdell and Bennett Williams for the season, but multiple players are working their way back to full health. 

    One of those players is Alex Forsyth, who was a game day scratch vs. Stanford in week five after experiencing back spasms.

    "He looks good. He looks ready to go," Cristobal said of the Ducks' starting center Tuesday. "Had a good week so far."

    Alex Mirabal and the rest of the offensive line staff slid Ryan Walk over to play center against the Cardinal, moving him away from his typical home at right guard. Walk looked strong and proved first-hand why it's so important for linemen to have experience playing multiple spots, and why the staff continues to emphasize cross training.

    With Walk taking over snapping duties in Palo Alto, the Ducks rotated Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Steven Jones and Jackson Powers-Johnson along the right side of the offensive line. Quarterback Anthony Brown was sacked twice and the Oregon rushing attack, led by CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, totaled 228 yards on the ground. 

    Forysth's return is a welcome one, as his presence should allow the staff to return Walk and others back to their normal starting spots. Powers-Johnson has seen the most snaps of any true freshmen offensive linemen and could become a mainstay in a group dominated by veterans. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Play
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    The Ducks were without their starting center in week 5 due to back spasms

    Tetairoa McMillan Servite
    Play
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    The Ducks went back into Southern California to snag another elite playmaker

    Travis Dye Stanford 2
    Play
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

    Can the Ducks get back on track at home?

    More from Ducks Digest

    Oregon WR commit Tetairoa McMillan planning for early enrollment 

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    just now
    Tetairoa McMillan Servite
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    29 minutes ago
    Travis Dye Stanford 2
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

    2 hours ago
    Seven McGee Stanford
    Football

    Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    5 hours ago
    anthony-brown-vs-stanford
    Football

    No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    8 hours ago
    week-7-pac-12-power-rankings
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

    Oct 11, 2021
    Travis Dye UCLA
    Football

    Oregon vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Announced

    Oct 11, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Pass Rush Stanford
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Early Favorite vs. Cal

    Oct 11, 2021