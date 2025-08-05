Cleveland Browns Make Interesting Signing, Add To Crowded Quarterback Room
NFL journeyman Tyler Huntley has signed with the Cleveland Browns before the start of the preseason, bringing the team's current roster to five quarterbacks. He was a part of the organization before the start of last season, but was cut in late August.
Huntley will make the trip to Carolina and play in the preseason opener against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. PT, with Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both suffering recent hamstring injuries. Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a sore shoulder as well.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
Huntley will look to make the team through the final cuts after the three preseason games. The Cleveland Browns announced their first unofficial depth chart of the season before the Huntley acquisition:
No. 1 - Joe Flacco
No. 2 - Kenny Pickett
No. 3 - Dillon Gabriel
No. 4 - Shedeur Sanders
Huntley played with the Utah Utes from 2016-19 and was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team in 2019. After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, he played with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-23 and recently with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.
With the Baltimore organization in 2022, Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, despite just starting four games. He threw for only two touchdowns, three interceptions, and 658 passing yards on a 67.0 completion rate. Huntley also ran for a touchdown and 137 rushing yards on 43 carries.