Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns Make Interesting Signing, Add To Crowded Quarterback Room

With former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both nursing hamstring issues, the Cleveland Browns organization has signed free agent Tyler Huntley. He will look to make the 53-man roster through the NFL preseason.

Arden Cravalho

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) passes the ball in the first half, Sunday, January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) passes the ball in the first half, Sunday, January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL journeyman Tyler Huntley has signed with the Cleveland Browns before the start of the preseason, bringing the team's current roster to five quarterbacks. He was a part of the organization before the start of last season, but was cut in late August.

Huntley will make the trip to Carolina and play in the preseason opener against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. PT, with Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both suffering recent hamstring injuries. Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a sore shoulder as well.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30)
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) pursues during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits

MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9

Huntley will look to make the team through the final cuts after the three preseason games. The Cleveland Browns announced their first unofficial depth chart of the season before the Huntley acquisition:

No. 1 - Joe Flacco
No. 2 - Kenny Pickett
No. 3 - Dillon Gabriel
No. 4 - Shedeur Sanders

Huntley played with the Utah Utes from 2016-19 and was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team in 2019. After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, he played with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-23 and recently with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

With the Baltimore organization in 2022, Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, despite just starting four games. He threw for only two touchdowns, three interceptions, and 658 passing yards on a 67.0 completion rate. Huntley also ran for a touchdown and 137 rushing yards on 43 carries.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits'. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football