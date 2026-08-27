Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning's Recruiting Success Challenging Major Blue Bloods

The Oregon Ducks prove annually they know how to win over blue-chip recruits, even amid a fierce recruiting cycle that witnesses them battling SEC powers and Big Ten rivals for who can create the stronger class.

Five-star talents Brandon Finney Jr. and Dakorien Moore turned down multiple offers to star at cornerback and wide receiver, respectively, for Oregon as true freshmen in the 2025 season. Class of 2026 five-star safety Jett Washington and wide receiver Jalen Lott (another five-star) are two headliners for the Ducks' recruiting class of 2026.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning before the Orange Bowl | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon has become consistent in delivering a top-five class on the recruiting trail annually, but the Ducks have broken into a new tier of talent ahead of the 2026 season.

Most Talented Teams in College Football

The days of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State dominating and claiming the top-three team composite talent rankings, put together by 247Sports, have been ended by the Oregon Ducks.

"A big change in the 2026 Team Talent Composite: This is the first time in eight years a combination of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State didn't rank 1-2-3. Oregon crashed that group at No. 2. Coach Dan Lanning has stacked elite class after elite class in Eugene. He's caught up," said 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Hummer included how Lanning "caught up" with the times thanks to learning from one his past mentors: Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Lanning watched Smart build the Bulldogs up front first to dominate the trenches, then pivot to adding explosive speed and physical freaks elsewhere. The Ducks coach now has built his Oregon teams in the same mold when one takes a closer dive into who Lanning has helped lure to Eugene.

Here is the full top 10 most-talented rosters in college football, per 247Sports:

1. Georgia

2. Oregon

3. Alabama

4. Texas

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Texas A&M

8. LSU

9. USC

10. Michigan

Notable Recruits Helping Catapult Oregon's Ranking

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon indeed has landed talent who look like they're built more for Alabama under Nick Saban, or Georgia with Smart.

The 2026 Ducks feature nine players who stand at 6-6 or taller. Prized freshman five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho represents one newcomer who fits that size billing. And Iheanacho landed offers from the aforementioned SEC heavyweights.

Except Lanning and his Ducks coaching staff have looked for size outside of the offensive line too. Tight end and fellow five-star Kendre Harrison is a 6-7 target that offensive coordinator and former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer can turn to down the road, especially in the post Kenyon Sadiq universe at Eugene.

Iheanacho and Harrison present two reasons behind Oregon shooting up the recruiting rankings and rearranging the top three. But then Lanning and his coaching staff continue another notable trend when it comes to recruits: adding speed to the room, a la Moore, Lott and for the 2027 class, five-star wideouts Xavier Sabb and Dakota Guerrant.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each wide receiver presents a 100-meter dash time of under 11 seconds, which hands the Ducks future burners they can turn loose outside of overpowering foes along the line of scrimmage.

Now it appears Oregon isn't through adding size, power and speed into the room. This 2027 class already features 6-8 edge rusher talent Achilles Reyna, who'll soon become the tallest in the room once he sets foot on campus. Three-star tackles Cameron Wagner and Avery Michael add two more 6-6 talents coming in. Looks like Oregon is here to stay inside the top three of annual recruiting rankings.

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