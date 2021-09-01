Franklin Setting the Standard for the Freshman Class

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (0-0) are preparing to open their season against the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0). With their home opener coming up this weekend, it came as a surprise to some when Mario Cristobal selected true-freshman Troy Franklin to start the first game of the season.

However, to his teammates such as senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, it doesn't come as a surprise. He's been making plays since he got to Eugene.

“Not on this team, maybe to the outside looking in, but as far as the dudes on the team that visit around the program I think we’ve seen him make those plays the entire time he’s been here so it wasn't a surprise to us.“

Franklin, who's only 18 years old, will line up at the X receiver position, where he'll start alongside Johnson and a combination of Mycah Pittman and Jaylon Redd.

“I think he has that confidence in him," Johnson said. “When he steps on the field he knows he’s that guy and can get open on the field.”

Franklin wasted no time making his presence felt in Eugene. He made a solid impression for the Ducks during the 2021 spring game, where he managed to haul in four catches for a total of 93 yards, which included a highlight reel diving grab.

With the Ducks recently wrapping up fall camp, he's continued to impress. So much so that his performance lead to Mario Cristobal giving him the starting nod.

Franklin’s teammates have total faith that he'll be ready for the pressure that will come his way during his debut, as well as the rest of the season.

“When the pressure is on, he’s making plays for us.” Johnson said.

The East Palo Alto native has been a part of a monumental recruiting class for the Ducks this past year. The 247Sports Composite ranked Franklin as the No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class, and the No. 41 overall recruit. He is the highest ranked receiver from Oregon's 2021 class, just edging out Dont’e Thornton.

Franklin sharpened his talents throughout high school, accounting for 28 receiving touchdowns and nearly 2000 receiving yards in his shortened three year career. He opted out of his senior season and became an early enrollee for the Ducks.

“He’s been putting in work since he got there in spring, and showed the coaches he has the ability to take the information of the offense and apply it on the field,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for that dude. He’s gonna have a big year.”

Franklin is the first true freshman wide receiver to start the first game of the season since Mycah Pittman in 2019.

The Ducks play Fresno State at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 4. They will then travel to Columbus for a crucial matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

