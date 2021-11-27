GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

All the stories and news you need prior to the Ducks' regular season finale against their in-state rivals.

It's rivalry week in Eugene as the Ducks prepare to take on the Beavers for the 125th time. There’s a lot heading into this game, and here are the stories to keep your eyes on.

We have the important broadcast information for the big game. We will also be continuing our weekly live updates story so you don't have to miss a second of the action.

READ MORE: How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

Prediction Time

Our team of writers made our prediction for the final home game of the season. How much do we think the home field advantage will assist Oregon? We discussed that and more.

READ MORE: Predicting No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

Recruiting visitor list

The Ducks are bringing in some elite talent to host for the final home game. See a list of who will be in attendance as the early signing period nears.

Read more: Oregon Football recruiting visitor list vs. Oregon State

Oregon State Players to Watch

The Beavers have an explosive offense that has been feasting on Pac-12 defenses all season long. Their offense is characterized by dominant running back B.J. Baylor and center Nathan Eldridge, who helps the Beavs push teams around. On defense, the linebackers for OSU have helped them come off their most impressive defensive performance against a Pac-12 opponent since 2012.

READ MORE: Oregon State Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 11 Oregon

READ MORE: Oregon State Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 11 Oregon

READ MORE: Ducks Preparing to Face BJ Baylor, Pac-12's Top Rushing Attack

Keys to the Game

There are plenty of important keys to the game this weekend. The Ducks' defense will have a huge task of stopping the best running offense in the conference after they got thrashed by Utah a week ago. The offense is going to be critical to help secure the division.

READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Defense

READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Offense

Mario Cristobal provided the most recent injury updates heading into the final regular season game. He talked about Keith Brown, DJ Johnson and more ahead of the big clash. The Beavers are also dealing with some injuries, including one to the best tackler in the Pac-12.

READ MORE: LB Keith Brown Out, TE/DE DJ Johnson Questionable vs. Oregon State

READ MORE: How Healthy is Oregon State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 11 Oregon?

All-Green Uniforms

The Ducks are going back to the basics by rocking an all-green uniform that they haven’t worn since first releasing their new uniforms prior to the season

READ MORE: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State

Organizational Chart

Oregon released its most recent organizational chart for this weekend, and with the amount of injuries to receivers and other positions, there are a lot of changes that have happened over the past couple weeks.

READ MORE: Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

