GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers
It's rivalry week in Eugene as the Ducks prepare to take on the Beavers for the 125th time. There’s a lot heading into this game, and here are the stories to keep your eyes on.
How to Watch, Get Live Updates
We have the important broadcast information for the big game. We will also be continuing our weekly live updates story so you don't have to miss a second of the action.
READ MORE: How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
Prediction Time
Our team of writers made our prediction for the final home game of the season. How much do we think the home field advantage will assist Oregon? We discussed that and more.
READ MORE: Predicting No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
Recruiting visitor list
The Ducks are bringing in some elite talent to host for the final home game. See a list of who will be in attendance as the early signing period nears.
Read more: Oregon Football recruiting visitor list vs. Oregon State
Oregon State Players to Watch
The Beavers have an explosive offense that has been feasting on Pac-12 defenses all season long. Their offense is characterized by dominant running back B.J. Baylor and center Nathan Eldridge, who helps the Beavs push teams around. On defense, the linebackers for OSU have helped them come off their most impressive defensive performance against a Pac-12 opponent since 2012.
READ MORE: Oregon State Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 11 Oregon
READ MORE: Oregon State Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 11 Oregon
READ MORE: Ducks Preparing to Face BJ Baylor, Pac-12's Top Rushing Attack
Keys to the Game
There are plenty of important keys to the game this weekend. The Ducks' defense will have a huge task of stopping the best running offense in the conference after they got thrashed by Utah a week ago. The offense is going to be critical to help secure the division.
READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Defense
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
The Ducks wrap up their regular season with a rivalry matchup against the Beavers
Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?
Numerous high-profile recruits will be in Eugene to close out the regular season
Ducks Preparing to Face B.J. Baylor, Pac-12's Top Rushing Attack
Oregon gave up a season-high 208 rushing yards against Utah and gets another tough challenge Saturday.
READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Offense
Injury Updates
Mario Cristobal provided the most recent injury updates heading into the final regular season game. He talked about Keith Brown, DJ Johnson and more ahead of the big clash. The Beavers are also dealing with some injuries, including one to the best tackler in the Pac-12.
READ MORE: LB Keith Brown Out, TE/DE DJ Johnson Questionable vs. Oregon State
READ MORE: How Healthy is Oregon State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 11 Oregon?
All-Green Uniforms
The Ducks are going back to the basics by rocking an all-green uniform that they haven’t worn since first releasing their new uniforms prior to the season
READ MORE: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State
Organizational Chart
Oregon released its most recent organizational chart for this weekend, and with the amount of injuries to receivers and other positions, there are a lot of changes that have happened over the past couple weeks.
READ MORE: Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State
You May Also Like:
Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?
Join the Community
Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox